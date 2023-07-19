As we pull out some of our cool-season vegetables that have bolted, you still have plenty of time to plant some warm-season vegetables in the garden.
My squash was starting to succumb to the dreaded squash bug, so I turned it under this past weekend.
The lettuce was flowering, and the cole crops were done for the year. They were tilled under also.
Now that I have bare ground again, it’s time to replant a few things that will still have time to produce a crop before our first frost.
In Middle Tennessee, we normally get our first frost around Halloween.
The first thing that I’m going to plant this weekend is squash and zucchini. If they are directly planted from seed, then you will get a harvest within 45-50 days from seeding. These squash normally are more vigorous since our first ones were starting to slow down due to bugs.
The two main bug issues we have are squash vine borer and squash bug. Be sure to water them during periods of drought to ensure success. Try and plant on a day when there is a good chance of rain also.
The second thing that I’m planting is bush beans. Bush beans will make a crop within 50-55 days. Pole beans will take much longer and will probably not make a crop if they are planted this late.
Bush beans are determinate and will put on one heavy fruit set, just like a determinate tomato. Good selections of bush beans include Roma II, Provider, and Jade.
The bonus of buying seeds locally right now is they are usually on sale in July. So, stock up and put some in the freezer for next year.
The last thing that I’m going to plant is cucumbers. My first ones were not what I wanted. I ended up with pickling instead of slicing.
Cucumbers will produce within 50-55 days after planting. Look for disease-resistant cultivars since downy mildew will be making its way north soon.
Cucumbers also grow fine on an arbor or a trellis, and this allows you to harvest standing up instead of having to bend over.
Two cucumber plants will supply enough for a small army, so plant sparingly.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
