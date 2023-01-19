NEWS 8 PHOTO

Robin Frohardt, creator of the Plastic Bag Store, holds plastic bag roses at the art installation on Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics. The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.

 AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food items made entirely from discarded plastic bags opened on Tuesday to the public, an artist’s non-edible creation calling attention to the dangers of plastic waste.

The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.

