Gorsha, Yara, Viktor, and Kristina Jolly have been creating music together since they were little, learning to play instruments as a part of their home-schooling curriculum.
Now, they perform together professionally as the Jolly String Quartet.
The four siblings that form the band grew up together in Mt. Juliet, after being adopted from the Russian Far East. There are seven Jolly siblings in total, with another younger brother, Dima, being adopted from Russia as well, and two other siblings, Theo and Joseph from China.
“(Our adoptions) are very deeply interwoven with our family story, if not synonymous with it,” Gorsha Jolly said.
The siblings’ story is a big part of their band. After living in Mt. Juliet for around 17 years, the siblings are returning to Wilson County on July 8 to perform at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
“We started music kind of as just like a school subject,” Viktor Jolly said. “We were playing different instruments, and it fell into a quartet idea. We started playing when we were younger at nursing homes and such.
“About seven years ago, we realized music is a powerful thing that you can use along with our story to proclaim and tell what God has done in our lives, being adopted from Russia and (proclaiming) the hope there is for other children out there and for other people who might want to adopt.”
Gorsha, 23, and Viktor, 24, came to the United States first in 2001.
“I was about 16 months old, and he was about 2 1/2 (years old),” Gorsha Jolly said. “We lived in the same orphanage in Russia, but we had never met each other until our to-be-mom at that point sat one of us on one of her knees and one on the other and we looked at each other, and that’s the first time we ever met because they separate all the kids by age. Viktor was getting a little bit older, and once you turn 3 or 4, somewhere in that range, you get moved to another orphanage. There was a very high probability that we would have been separated forever had it not been for them.”
In 2004, Yara and Kristina, both 24 now, joined the family.
“They were from the same city that Viktor and I were from, but they were in separate orphanages respectively,” Gorsha Jolly said. “A lot of people ask our mom and dad, ‘Why did you go back,’ because adopting in the first place is difficult. There’s a lot of paperwork and litigation. It’s a financial sacrifice and a time sacrifice, because basically, you’re bringing twins home when you’re bringing two children home at the same time.
“One of the stories that they tell is that when they came to pick us up and take us home at the last day at the orphanage, about 20 other kids who were roomates with Viktor came running outside with their hands outstretched saying, ‘Mom, papa,’ in anticipation that this was their chance to be adopted. Statistically, they would never have a family. That was one of the things that touched (our parents) hearts, and they knew they had to go back.”
The siblings have always been close.
“Since we are very close in age, we are pretty close,” Kristina Jolly said. “We’ve been very close from the beginning.”
The four eldest siblings were home-schooled together.
“We were all home-schooled, and that really allowed us the flexibility to do our music to the extent that we studied it and provided us custom learning program for each of us,” Gorsha Jolly said. “Coming home from an orphanage, especially, we each just had different challenges — both mental and physical — and that really did translate into the speed of how we learned and what we learned at what rate.”
Music was a big part of the siblings’ education.
“As we got older, we started to moving more into, ‘Oh, we can do this together,’ and, ‘This can be a way for us to make some income and do what we love at the same time,’ ” Gorsha Jolly said.
There wasn’t a particular moment that the Jolly String Quartet formed.
“It was kind of a gradual process,” Gorsha Jolly said. “When we were around 6 or 7, we were all playing a song together. We were all practicing, and our mom thought, ‘We have all of the elements for them to be able to play together.’ At this point, we had all just been doing private studies, so this idea that we could all play together was really exciting.”
Eventually, the siblings began performing.
“We started playing at our church,” Gorsha Jolly said. “We would play for our neighbors with our front porch as our stage. We would play at nursing homes. We would play pretty much anywhere.”
The siblings attended University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music for a pre-college program.
“We were classically trained through (that program), and then, I think there was a turning point when we all realized, ‘Well, we don’t want to do classical music for the rest of our lives,’ ” Viktor Jolly said. “We started doing original music and some covers. I think it just kind of grew from there with playing in a band and the joy of making music together.”
By 2014 or 2015, the siblings were consistently performing.
“It’s unusual as a band member to be able to have such an intimate relationship with the members of the band,” Gorsha Jolly said. “While that is amazing and that provides a lot of insight, it’s also a challenge as well. You live (with) and spend time (with) these people so much that just like any work environment, there’s arguments. The flip side to that is you have a relationship on stage and an interaction on stage that goes deeper than it maybe it would if you didn’t know your band mates as well. It’s really just an amazing experience.”
The band collaborates on songwriting.
“It’s fun,” Viktor Jolly said. “It’s creative. It’s fun to bounce around ideas, and everyone knows when that one idea hits you know, and then, we can all start building off of that together.”
The siblings remain close as they perform.
“It’s a blessing,” Kristina said. “It’s a blessing to know that I am playing with my best friends. Honestly, at the end of the day they are my best friends. What a privilege and blessing first, how God put us together and then the fact that we can do this work together.”
