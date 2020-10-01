With five weeks remaining in the regular season, playoff races are raging hot and heavy, with just about every game on this Week 7 docket playing some kind of role.
The one exception is the Thursday night visit by Stratford to Green Hill, which is not in a region and, thus, is ineligible for the postseason.
Stratford at Green Hill (Thursday)The Hawks are still seeking their first on-field win after five games. Stratford finally began its season last week with a 26-25 win over Nashville-rival Hunters Lane. This game is being played at GHHS because spectators aren’t allowed at Metro Nashville schools.
“They have a lot of guys who can run,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Spartans. “They are big up front and they have a lot of athletes.
“(We have to) stop 7 (Drequan Gills) and 11 (Samuel Armstead) on their offense and we got to be able to move the ball, drive the ball consistently and put points on the board when we get in the red zone”
Station Camp at LebanonThe Blue Devils got to 3-3 for the season with last Saturday’s matinee win over Fairview. But at 0-2 in Region 4-6A, one could argue the playoffs are starting now for Lebanon, though coach Chuck Gentry doesn’t necessarily see it that way.
“It’s a region game, and we haven’t won a region game,” said Gentry, whose Blue Devils are celebrating homecoming. “We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week and let the chips fall where they may.
“It’s way too early to call it a must-win. (But) if we don’t win, we probably don’t deserve to get in.”
Station Camp is struggling at 0-6. The Bison have been outscored 242-25. That doesn’t make studying them any easier, Gentry said.
“They’re going to be hard to prepare for because they’ve run three different offenses in three weeks,” Gentry said.
Offense wasn’t a problem for Lebanon in last week’s 49-35 win over Fairview in a game scheduled at the start of the week as a COVID-19 fill-in.
“We scored a lot of points,had a lot of offense,” Gentry said. “They did, too.
“It was good to play somebody different. They were excited to play a 6A team. They got wore down as the game went along and we got a little stronger.”
Hendersonville at Wilson CentralThis is homecoming week for the Wildcats. It’s also a key region week as the Commandos, 2-3 overall, are 2-0 in the region. Wilson Central, winners of three of its last four to get to 3-3 for the year, is 1-1 in the league.
“Typical Hendersonville football team,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “Very well coached up front... Three really good guys on offense running the ball.”
The Commandos are also still in their traditional 50 defense, though with some twists.
“They do jump into some 50 looks,” Dedman said. “I think we’re going to see both.”
Wilson Central is coming off a 25-21 win at Gallatin in which Zavier Ali ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
“It wasn’t just him,” Dedman said. “It was (running back) C.J. Hatchett (who returned from a Week 1 injury against Mt. Juliet) and the offensive line up front. They took charge up there.”
After this game, Wilson Central has region games remaining against Lebanon and Station Camp as the Wildcats, whose only recent loss was 10-7 to undefeated Mt. Juliet two weeks ago, try to grab a first-round home playoff game.
“This is going to be a huge football game Friday night,” Dedman said. “We’re just trying to keep ourselves in it.
“We’ve played awfully well the last three or four weeks. This game is big for seeding... It’s going to pay big dividends.”
Westmoreland at WatertownIt doesn’t matter who the coach is, the Eagles will run the wing-T offense and 50 defense. In this case, the Westmoreland coach has Wilson County ties but roots to the Eagles. Chad Perry is a cousin to Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry and nephew to former Bears coach Roger Perry, also a Westmoreland native who got his coaching start at the east Sumner County school.
“They’re a typical Westmoreland team,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “They want to run the ball predominantly.”
The Purple Tigers are in their accustomed position atop Region 4-2A, trying to turn back their challengers from behind. Westmoreland is 2-4 for the season and 1-1 in the region, one of four teams deadlocked a game behind Watertown, which just has to take care of its own business to win a third straight region championship.
“We take them one game at a time,” said Webster, whose Tigers are 5-1, 2-0. “We only worry about Westmoreland this week.”
Webster said Monday quarterback Brayden Cousino is day-to-day regarding the leg injury he sustained last week at White House. Senior Brandon Watts is Cousino’s backup.
Friendship Christian at Franklin Grace ChristianThe noise coming from Possumtown late Friday night was Friendship Christian announcing it was still going to be a factor in the East Region after the Commanders knocked off previously undefeated King’s Academy 27-21.
Up next is the team immediately ahead of the 3-2, 2-2 Commanders, Franklin Grace Christian, which is 4-2, 2-1. Coached by former Titans quarterback Rusty Smith, the Lions have built a reputation as a throwing team.
“Well coached in what they do,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Lions. “They’’re a throwing team, but they will run it some. They got a good footbal team.”
McNeal has seemingly spent 2020trying to get the Commanders’ feet under them after no normal preseason to quarantines involving players and coaches. Things seemed to finally come together last week against King’s.
“Kicking game, that was a big part,” McNeal said. “The kids fought hard, played hard.
“Maybe we can start having some continuity.”
As for the standings, McNeal is not overly concerned.
“That’s going to take care of itself,” he said. “There’s not much we can do about that.
“We’re just trying to get better from week to week. You never know from week to week if you’re going to get to play.”
Mt. Juliet at RossviewWhen the Golden Bears were last seen, linebacker Collin Gleaves was being taken from Elzie Patton Stadium on a stretcher and into an ambulance, prompting last Friday’s game to be called off midway through the fourth quarter with Mt. Juliet in front 28-0.
Coach Trey Perry had good news about the senior linebacker Tuesday.
“He is doing well,” Perry said. “Got a text from his mother. He will be released (from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday). His physical therapist said he’s moving around well.”
Perry said Gleaves was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and that he may return to the field this season..
“He’s going to be fine,” Perry said. “All his tests are clean except for the contusion.”
As for the less important matter of this week’s football game, the unbeaten Bears will look to turn back a challenge from the Hawks, who began the season late due to COVID-19, lost to Wilson Central in their opener and have reeled off three straight wins since.
“They are looking better every week,” Perry said of the Hawks. “They got a new offensive coordinator. A traditional Rossview team is two-back, but they’ve gone to a true spread.”
Rossview’s top threat may be receiver Aaron Bolster.
“Had a big year last year and is already having a big year this year,” Perry said of Bolster.
Perry said the Bears have a target on them and Rossview has it in their sights.
“It’s a big game,” Perry said. “If I’m their head coach, I’m telling them if we can win this game Friday night, we can take out a team in front of us.”
Grace Baptist at Mt. Juliet ChristianTheir Week 2 game was postponed until this week, which resulted in Mt. Juliet Christian scheduling an extra home game (Lookout Valley).Now, both are seeking their first win of the season as they hook up at Barry Wilmore Field.
“They’re running the triple option, playing a couple of different looks on defense,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said of the Golden Eagles. “They pass it more than most people who run that offense. Eighty% of the time, they’re trying to run the ball at you.”
Mt. Juliet Christian is 0-5 for the season and 0-2 in the East Region. Grace is 0-4 with all of the games in region play. The Saints, who would have a second straight bye week this week, are coming off a 25-23 loss to Franklin Grace Christian on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.