The more irregular regular season in history will hear the final horn tomorrow night, the same night the de facto playoffs kick off at Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium where the Blue Devils and Rossview will decide the final postseason participant from Region 4-6A, whose champion will be decided at Mt. Juliet’s Elzie Patton Stadium when Hendersonville visits Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
Wilson Central will host Station Camp for Senior Night while Friendship Christian entertains Stone Memorial for a rescheduled homecoming knowing they’re in the playoffs, but just where on the bracket is unknown, and won’t even be decided at these games.
Region 4-2A champion Watertown will play its final road game at East Robertson secure in the knowledge the Purple Tigers will spend November Fridays at Robinson Stadium as long as they keep winning.
Green Hill, not eligible for the playoffs this year, will close the regular campaign in Chattanooga against Notre Dame with a bowl game against an unannounced opponent on tap for Nov. 7. Mt. Juliet Christian limps into its season finale at Donelson Christian, which is trying to wrap up an undefeated season, in a meeting of rival schools whose campuses were heavily damaged by the March tornado.
Rossview at LebanonFor the second year in a row, the scenario for the Hawks and Blue Devils is cut and dried: Win and play next week or lose and collect the equipment on Monday.
“We got a chance,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of his 5-4 Blue Devils (1-3 region). “The playoffs actually start for us this week. We’ll see what happens and see how our kids bounce back from a loss.”
Rossview is 5-3 and 2-2, but would lose a tiebreaker to the Blue Devils. The Hawks, whose loss at Hendersonville last week kept Lebanon alive, could finish as high as second with a win and a Mt. Juliet loss to the Commandos.
Lebanon’s offense will have to check Rossview’s defensive alignment on every trip to the line of scrimmage. The Hawks will line up in 4-4, 3-4 and 3-3 fronts.
“They’re extremely, extremely athletic and fast on defense, that’s what jumps out,” Gentry said. “They run to the football well. Our kids are going to have to execute, which is sometimes a problem.
“They play a different style on offense than they do on defense. On defense, they’re a pressure team. They’ll blitz, stunt and that causes problems, and they’re doing it from three different fronts and doing it from three different angles. On offense, they’re more slow it down, spread it out, take what you give them. They run a little check-with-me-at-the line.
“They got a really good kicker, too.”
Station Camp at Wilson CentralThe Wildcats can finish anywhere from second to fourth with this game having little or no bearing on that outcome. But Wilson Central has won five out of its last seven and turned in quality efforts in six of the outings, a trend coach Brad Dedman would like to see continue into the postseason.
“We’ve had a pretty decent run,” said Dedman, whose Wildcats are 5-4, 2-2. “We’re trying to keep that momentum going as we head into the playoff.”
Winless Station Camp is building for the future.
“Offensive wise, they’re spread, trying to run option-type stuff, zone-type stuff,” Dedman said of the Bison, who run a 3-3 stack and a 4-2-5 defense. “Their linebackers run to the ball pretty decent. We got to make sure we stay in our lanes and, on offense, maintain our blocks and keep our eyes on guys.”
Watertown at East RobertsonThe Purple Tigers haven’t lost since Week 2 and are trying to run the table in Region 4-2A for the third straight season. But East Robertson is in a three-team scramble at the bottom of the standings at 1-3 (3-6 overall). A win would scramble the standings even more and possibly vault the Indians into the playoffs, making them a desperate team.
“They got a lot riding on this one,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Indians. “Anytime you come in…with an opportunity to get into the playoffs, you are playing with some desperation.”
Watertown is coming off a dominant 27-6 win over Upperman last Friday in a meeting of region champions.
A dogfight going into the second quarter, the Purple Tigers exploded for a 21-0 halftime lead when the skies opened up, leading to a delayed second half played in the rain as Watertown improved to 8-1.
“I wasn’t expecting (the 21-0 lead),” Webster said. “Our kids came out and played hard and played well.”
Watertown had an early drive to the Upperman 1-yard line before the Bees put up a successful goal-line stand.
But the Purple Tigers did make the field position work to their advantage afterward.
“After that drive, we started executing well and played well defensively,” Webster said. “We took advantage of opportunities that were given us.”
Stone Memorial at Friendship ChristianThe Commanders’ East Region hay is in the barn with a final 5-2 record, good for a second-place tie with King’s Academy with Friendship owning the tiebreaker. But Middle Tennessee Christian is 4-1 and favored to win at Bell Buckle Webb, which would give the Cougars (who will have played one fewer league game due to COVID-19) five wins as well.
Commander coach John McNeal said the TSSAA looks at region wins, not so much the losses, which would mean a three-way tie for second place with all three going 1-1 against the other two. The first tiebreaker would be overall wins starting with the most, which would be King’s’ eight, putting the Lions in second place. Then it would come down to head-to-head between Friendship and MTCS, with the Cougars’ early-season 21-0 win putting the Murfreesboro team in third place and FCS fourth.
But there’s nothing the 6-2 Commanders (who ended up not playing a scheduled non-region game this season) can do about that this week against a 4-5 Stone Memorial team which will finish fourth in its region and head to Tullahoma for the playoffs next week. It’s somewhat appropriate last Friday’s storm pushed homecoming ceremonies to tomorrow as the Panthers will bring former FCS lineman Greg Norton back to Pirtle Field. Norton is an offensive assistant coach for the Panthers.
“They’re going to have a big physical team,” McNeal said of the Panthers. “Run multiple sets offensively. They’ll spread it out to get you to spread out and they’ll then run it. That’s their first choice, (though) they can hurt you throwing.”
With little riding on this game as far as needing a win for playoff positioning, McNeal said it’s another chance to round into form after the pandemic made the preseason and early season nothing like normal.
“I’m hoping we’re getting better with another week of having all of our coaches and players together,” McNeal said. “That’s three weeks where we’ve had everybody together and trying to make up for lost time.”
Hendersonville at Mt. JulietThe Commandos beat Mt. Juliet in this game last year to win the region. Here we go again as Hendersonville is the undefeated team (6-3 overall). Mt. Juliet is 3-1, 6-2. The winner is the champion.
The loser, in Mt. Juliet’s case, could wind up anywhere, though coach Trey Perry said if Lebanon beats Rossview, the worse the Golden Bears could finish is second.
“We have 48 minutes to prove we’re a regional champion,” Perry said. “If we take care of ourselves, we don’t have to hope and wonder.”
That can be hard to do against a Hendersonville team which handed Wilson Central its worst defeat since early in the season.
“They are typical Hendersonville, very well coached, stay on schedule on offense and don’t misalign defensively,” Perry said. “Here we go again.”
But the Commandos always seem to be a bad matchup for teams, especially in region play. The late Herschel Moore used to say he couldn’t go by what other defenses had been doing when it came to his Cumberland wing-T attack because no other team ran what he did. Perry compared Hendersonville to the college service academy teams and, formerly, Georgia Tech, who run triple-option attacks no one else does.
“You faces offenses all year long that are nothing like Hendersonville’s wing-T, and then you have one week to prepare for it, it’s extremely difficult,” Perry said. “Plus this year, they are loaded with skill guys.”
On defense, Hendersonville has added variety to its traditional 50, adding a 3-3 stack.
“They’ve been more multiple defensively,” Perry said. “Really good perimeter players that make your outside game difficult.”
Green Hill at Notre DameAfter missing out on a long trip to Morristown last week due to COVID issues at Lakeway Christian, the Hawks will board the bus for Chattanooga to take on 2-7 Notre Dame.
“Spread team, throws the ball 30-40 times a game,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Fighting Irish. “(Quarterback Barrett Brinson)’s got one pretty good receiver and others who are pretty solid. They can all catch the ball.”
Notre Dame’s 4-2-5 defense is led by safety George Fillauer, termed the Irish’s “best player” by Crouch.
Though Green Hill isn’t eligible for the playoffs this year, Crouch said the Hawks will host a bowl game at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 against an opponent to be announced. The game contract hasn’t been finalized. Green Hill is 5-5 (with two COVID wins) and is seeking a fourth straight on-field victory.
“It’ll be a long trip and we’ll see how the kids deal with stopping to get something to eat and maintain their focus and go on down there and get a win,” Crouch said. “It’s about giving the seniors a chance to win their final football game. Not a lot of players can say they won their last football game.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Donelson ChristianFootball was the last thing on the minds of players and coaches at these schools on the morning of March 3 when a tornado ripped apart much of the DCA campus and neighborhood, then spun its way to Mt. Juliet and did likewise to MJCA (and its public school neighbors Mt. Juliet Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary) and its surroundings.
Nearly eight months later, DCA, a longtime state power which endured a winless season a couple of years ago, is trying to finish off an undefeated regular season. Standing in the Wildcats’ way is an MJCA team decimated by injuries and limited to one victory.
Though DCA and MJCA are on opposite ends of the East Region standings, the rival schools share the bond of the tornado.
“It’s definitely a shared experience,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “It’s a shared experience and having to deal with the repercussions and moving forward.”
DCA’s Ken Redmond Field lost its light towers and had other damage, but has been used this season. It’s gym was used by MJCA’s volleyball team this fall. By contrast, the Saints’ fieldhouse and stadium were destroyed, forcing them off campus to Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field for home games.
“They had an older-built stadium than we did and it was easier for them to rebuild it,” Davis said. “That’s an old-school concrete stadium you could have rode out the storm in.”
One good thing about this challenging season for the Saints has been the emergence of junior receiver JaMarion Thomas, forced by injuries to play quarterback on some plays in addition to wideout. He ran for 312 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s loss to Middle Tennessee Christian.
“He’s been a major weapon since he’s walked in the door,” Davis said of Thomas. “With everything that’s gone on this year, we had to find more ways to use him.
“He is as advertised. He’s definitely a very special player.”
He’ll have to be a big factor for the Saints to pull a major upset, but Davis said that’s one of this week’s goals.
“We’re playing it to win it,” Davis said. “It’s a rivalry game. The worst team playing a rivalry game sometimes wins it.
“Every coach always wants his team to get better. They want to see their kids improve. They want to see their kids improve as young men…when things don’t go well. I’m looking for…tenacity and improvement as well as the victory.”
