MJHS FFA-PLEMONS PHOTO

Mt. Juliet High’s Gracey Plemons was recently named the Tennessee Future Farmers of America state secretary.

 Submitted

Gracey Plemons of the Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter was named the Tennessee FFA state secretary at the 93rd annual Tennessee FFA State Convention, which held in Gatlinburg.

Plemons was chosen from more than 20 state officer candidates and will embark on a whirlwind leadership journey throughout the next year, alongside her seven teammates.

