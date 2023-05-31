Gracey Plemons of the Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter was named the Tennessee FFA state secretary at the 93rd annual Tennessee FFA State Convention, which held in Gatlinburg.
Plemons was chosen from more than 20 state officer candidates and will embark on a whirlwind leadership journey throughout the next year, alongside her seven teammates.
The Tennessee FFA state officer team serves as a component of the Tennessee FFA Association. The eight students lead thousands of student members across the state throughout their officer year by visiting FFA chapters and delivering workshops, representing Tennessee FFA at numerous industry functions, and inspiring members to serve others through a plethora of conferences, camps, conventions, contests, and more.
