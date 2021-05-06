NASHVILLE — Playing on the turf at Rose Park, Watertown scored in every inning of a 13-2 win over host Hume-Fogg on Monday.
The Purple Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth, and final, frame as Watertown finished with 10 hits.
Kendal Bayse doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers before coming out of the lineup as coach Mark Purvis subbed out four of his position players. Brayden Cousino tripled and scored three times from the top of the lineup.
Mason Murrell and Will Weir came off the bench for two singles apiece.
Purvis and pitching coach Lane Price also employed a “Johnny Wholestaff” day with the pitching as five pitchers threw an inning apiece. Brandon Watts, Gage Vastola, Cousino, Brady Watts and Charlie Mitchell combined to allow two hits and a walk while striking out eight.
The Tigers were scheduled to host Central Magnet last night. The are to open the District 8-AA tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Upperman bracket at 4 p.m. today against Livingston Academy in Baxter.
The host Bees and Cannon County will follow. Winners and losers will play each other Saturday.
The double-elimination bracket will play out through Monday with Tuesday, if necessary.
The bracket winners (DeKalb County is hosting the other side) will meet in a one-game championship at the higher seed next Wednesday.
