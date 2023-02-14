More students than ever before are enrolled in classes at Cumberland University for the spring semester.
“We’re in a great place right now at Cumberland,” Cumberland President Paul Stumb said. “It took a bit of dip during COVID-19, like everybody did, but we’ve started our rebound now. We’re one of the few schools in the state that was up (in enrollment) last fall.”
There are 2,319 students currently enrolled at Cumberland, which is a record number since it’s founding 181 years ago. Contributing factors to the high number of students attending the university include retention efforts, unique programs, scholarship opportunities, and living learning communities.
“It’s attributable to a lot of things,” Stumb said. “I would say most notably due to a committed group of folks across the campus.
“One of the ways we’ve done it is via retention of our existing students. That’s been a real focus of ours, is retaining students and getting them to the goal line of graduation.”
The university’s quality enhancement plan is focused on student retention and includes an early warning system. If students aren’t attending classes, or are failing a class early on in a semester, the university provides free tutoring services and refers students who need help with their studies to the math and writing centers on campus.
“We monitor their performance carefully and early on and get them the help they need,” Stumb said. “We have academic advisors that stay on them and are paying attention to their performance and encouraging them.”
Vice president for enrollment services Reggie Blair said that while ensuring that students receive the academic support they need is an important part of retention efforts, making sure that students are engaged in the Cumberland community is equally important.
“There’s a list of activities so that students know where to go,” Blair said. “They can get plugged in with academic clubs, and academic clubs will help them get acclimated. Students that are looking for something to do are looking for a way to get plugged in. It’s really easy for them to do so.”
With activities readily available for students to join, clubs and other organizations have a large impact on retention on Cumberland’s campus.
“Getting our students plugged into some sort of club or activity is so important,” Stumb said. “It helps with retention by helping them feel like they’re a part of the institution.”
In addition to activities on campus, living learning communities bring students with similar majors together to help form bonds as they live and study together. It helps students create connections and a support system.
Scholarships are offered to 99.7% of Cumberland’s study body alongside programs such as the Tennessee Promise, which offers two years of tuition-free education. The university offers more than 80 academic programs to students enrolled and endeavors to add new programs each year.
