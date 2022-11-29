This is my favorite time of year, because the stores are starting to sell poinsettias.
Growing up, I worked at my aunt’s greenhouse, and she raised thousands of poinsettias each year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This is my favorite time of year, because the stores are starting to sell poinsettias.
Growing up, I worked at my aunt’s greenhouse, and she raised thousands of poinsettias each year.
I love all the new cultivars that come out each year, and I always buy more than I have space. Red is just too common for my taste. Therefore, I prefer pink and the variegated ones.
Poinsettias require minimal care if you give them some basic needs. The first thing that is required is that you must keep them warm. Do not place them near a draft such as beside the front door. They are tropical plants, and they require warmer temps, such as the temps inside our homes. If they are constantly battling cold drafts, they will quickly shed their leaves. Be sure to also keep them away from any vent that may blow hot air on them constantly.
The second requirement is the one issue that kills the majority of poinsettias in the home. You only water poinsettias when they need it. Most of the time, they are in a foil pot cover, and these pot covers hold water. If you allow your poinsettia to sit in water constantly, it will rot.
Normally, when root rot sets in, they will not recover, and you are left with a twisted pile of dead leaves with bare stems. It’s not appealing to have that sitting in the middle of the dinner table. Use your finger or a sharpened pencil to determine if your plant needs water.
Lastly, do not fertilize it. We do not fertilize poinsettias when they’re in full color in our homes because it might cause burn on the leaves or have them shed leaves. If you decide to keep them until next year, you will fertilize them during the growing season.
It is a challenge to get them to be full and color up at the correct time unless you are prepared to put in the work. To be honest, it is easiest to chunk it in the trash and buy a new one next year.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.