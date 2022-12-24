Even though the Lebanon Police Department didn’t have a specific program in place for the holidays, donations from the Jimmy Floyd Family Center allowed them to give away toys to families in need on Tuesday.
“Each child can pick out two items from all the stuff until it’s gone,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said during the event.
Over the course of two hours, the department gave away nearly all of the toys that were donated and only had to put away a handful of items.
“We couldn’t have planned it or had it go any better,” Hardy said. “No one walked away empty-handed. We didn’t have to cut off the line because we ran out. It was a great event.”
Kerry Gallagher is a single mother who heard about the toy giveaway on Facebook.
“It helps a lot because I’m the sole caregiver, and it really makes a difference in the kids’ lives,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher’s children — Graelynn, Brantley and Leland — were eager to pick out their toys from the selection inside.
“They’re really excited for it,” Gallagher said. “They’re really looking forward to it. They were up really early to do this.”
Pastor Raymond Burns of Baird Grove Missionary Baptist Church was at the giveaway with his great-grandchildren.
“It’s a good community thing,” Burns said. “That’s the blessing of it all. We’ve been in Lebanon all our life, and in the last couple years, (we) got involved in this. I’m just thankful to see all the kids, because I found out that there’s a lot of children that wouldn’t get anything.”
When the donation was given, Hardy and fellow public information officer Richard Clark put their heads together on how to distribute it to the community.
“We thought this was a good idea,” Clark said. “As you can tell today, there is a need for it. He and I both have a huge spot for kids in our hearts, so we wanted to be able to help them and give back.”
Residents were lined up outside the department as early as 8 a.m.
“I didn’t expect that, but it makes your heart feel good,” Clark said. “You see some of the less fortunate that have come in, and you see the kids having something that they may have not. I enjoy helping others and especially the kids. They light up when they come in, and that’s the part I enjoy.”
