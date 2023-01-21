EVANSVILLE, Indiana — A man whom police shot dead after he opened fire at a Walmart store in Indiana, wounding at least one person, was a former employee who had attacked four co-workers at the store last year, authorities said on Friday.

The gunman was identified as Ronald Ray Mosley II by Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department. She said that Mosley had previously worked at the store in the city in southwest Indiana.

