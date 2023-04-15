The Mt. Juliet Police Department are searching for a missing Green Hill High School student.
Jhalen, 16, did not return home after attending school on Thursday. Early on Friday morning, he was reported as a runaway to police. Jhalen was last seen wearing a burgundy plaid shirt over a white hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black Air Force 1 sneakers and carrying a black backpack. He is 5-foot-9 and approximately 130 pounds.
