NASHVILLE — An investigation is underway in Nashville after authorities say that a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him.

The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses who said there was a man in the street with a gun. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the man was shot after refusing to obey a police officer’s command to drop the weapon. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. No officers were injured.

