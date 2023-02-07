The Mt. Juliet Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect that fled from a stolen car on Sunday. The 14-year-old suspect was last seen by police fleeing a stolen vehicle around Crossings Circle, Adams Lane and Providence Parkway. Police believe he could be with another male teen.
According to Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler, the suspect has been identified but has not been apprehended after stealing a car out of Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.