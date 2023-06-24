Lebanon police have arrested one suspect and are actively searching for another after a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a residence on Vine Court at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Two suspects had forced their way inside, armed with at least one handgun. They then assaulted two residents, who were transported to the hospital. One victim had a head wound, and the other had a gunshot wound.

