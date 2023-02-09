The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a teen runaway who was last seen over the weekend.
Taylor Meadows left her home early Saturday morning and was last seen with her boyfriend, Dominic Smith, in a darkly-colored Buick.
As of Wednesday, law enforcement believes that the Meadows and Smith are still together and do not have any additional information to share with the public at this time.
The Lebanon Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Meadows and Smith to contact detective Stephen Huddleston at 615-453-4393 or via email at huddlestons@lebanontn.org.
