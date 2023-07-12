A policy recommendation by a Wilson County School Board member sparked controversy during Monday night’s meeting regarding its potential to out students who are gender non-conforming.
When the discussion item appeared on the Wilson County School Board meeting’s agenda, there was no vote taken, nor policy proposed. The policy itself had the potential to require teachers to notify parents if their child’s gender identity was different from their assigned sex at birth.
The policy was brought before the board for discussion by zone 4 board member Joseph Padilla.
“We should be helping these children address these mental health issues before it gets too far down the road and to where we do talk about suicide,” Padilla said. “It’s definitely a potential for any child, not just children that are trans, just for any child. All I’m asking is for there to be notification. That’s all. That’s it.”
Some school board members disagreed that a policy was needed.
“As was suggested for discussion on Thursday night, and has been repeated tonight, mental health is a concern,” zone 1 board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “The problem that I have is that the specifics that were repeatedly proposed were addressing only those students who are gender non-conforming. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) — the most up to date guidance for psychiatric professionals in the United States — gender non-conformity is not mental illness.”
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell agreed that a policy was not needed.
“I think parents have a right to know that,” Luttrell said. “Do I think (the counselors and teachers) are professionals that know when students confide in them what is best for that student? Yes, I believe that too. I’ve had some personal experience as a teacher, as we all have been educators, and the hardest decision to make sometimes is, what’s the right thing to do for the child? That’s what we’ve got to keep at the forefront.”
During the public comment period, Wilson County residents came forward to address the board and address the policy up for discussion. The public comment period lasted for approximately 90 minutes, and one speaker even had to be escorted away from the lectern after speaking beyond her allotted time.
“Keeping a parent in the dark about whatever struggle a child may be having — whatever struggle — is deceptive, underhanded, most of all demonic,” Lucia Vignola said. “(It’s) self-harm. Suicide is self-harm. A child thinking that they would be happy as the opposite sex is self-harm. It’s all self-harm, and mutilating your body is self-harm.”
Some of the public’s concerns stem from bullying that LGBTQ students experience in school.
“These are some of the things that were yelled at my sixth-grader this year at West Wilson Middle School ... ‘You’re going to hell. My parents say I can’t talk to you, because you’re gay. Fag. I bet if I kissed you, you’d like it. You don’t deserve to live. My parents say you’re a pervert, and if I beat you up, they wouldn’t care. You should kill yourself. Die faggot,’ ” parent Lindsey Patrick-Wright said.
Another concern from parents that spoke at the meeting was that coming out at home might not be safe for the student.
“The kicker is my kid’s lucky,” Patrick-Wright said. “When they go home, they have a family that loves and supports them, a family that doesn’t believe their identity is a mental illness. Not all kids have that support at home, and you all know that. How dare you propose taking away the one lifeline the kid might have with a trusted teacher? How dare you propose taking away the ability for a teacher to be that lifeline? Shame on you.”
