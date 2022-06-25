Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has endorsed Joseph Padilla for election to the Wilson County School Board:
“The fight to get our nation back on track won’t happen in Congress … it will happen in our schools,” Pompeo said.
“That’s why it is so important for us to elect principled leaders, like Joseph Padilla, to school boards everywhere. Joseph Padilla will make sure that the parents in Wilson County, Tennessee, are in charge of their children’s education, not bloated and self-interested teacher’s unions. He’ll make sure kids at all levels of learning are not subjected to woke ideologies like critical race theory.
“As a 20-year veteran of the Marine Corps, Joe has answered the call of service to his country. Now, he will answer the call of service to his community as an excellent school-board representative for the parents of Wilson County. Send in the Marine.”
Padilla added, “It’s humbling to have secretary Pompeo endorse my campaign for the Wilson County School Board. It was his call to parents across the country to get involved in our local school boards that motivated me to run. He and I agree that America’s students must be protected from leftist agendas and that parents should be in charge of their children’s upbringing, including their education. Now, our educational system is under attack by woke ideologies that are carefully blended into the curriculum with the hope of influencing our youth’s belief system. I refuse to allow America’s children to become collateral damage in this attempt to subvert the liberty that America fought so hard to gain. I spent 20 years in the Marine Corps defending this nation, and I will fight just as hard to protect our children’s future.”
— Submitted
