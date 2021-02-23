LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams competed in the Kentucky Indoor Collegiate Invite Saturday, featuring 20 plus programs from across the NAIA and NCAA.
The men’s team posted two top five finishes in the meet from junior distance runner Georget Pontillo, sophomore hurdler Sibanda Dumolhue and junior sprinter Tyler Williams. Pontillo finished second in the 880 meter run with a time of 1:56.35. Dumolhue placed fifth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.23 seconds. Williams finished fourth in the 60 meter dash with a clocked time of 6.81 seconds.
The women’s team had one top five finisher on the day in freshman sprinter Alana Mack. Mack finished fifth in the 60 meter dash with a speed 7.78 second finish time.
The two teams are next scheduled to compete at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings South Dakota on March 5-6.
