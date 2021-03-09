YANKTON, S.D. — Cumberland runner Georget Pontillo placed sixth in the 800-meter finals at the NAIA Men’s Track & Field Indoor National Championships over the weekend to garner All-America status.
Pontillo improved upon his time with a 1:54.74 finish, but two full seconds separated Pontillo and first-place finisher Matthew Van Eps from Dordt.
Van Eps took first place with a 1:52.35 finish beating second-place by six-tenths of a second. Pontillo qualified for the finals with a time of 1:55.17. First-place qualifier Max Whitterage came in eighth place with a time of 1:56.20.
