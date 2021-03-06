YANKTON, S.D. — Cumberland runner Georget Pontillo placed second in his heat and fifth overall in the 800M run at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Thursday.
Pontillo finished with a time of 1:55.17, which was three-tenths of a second slower than the first-place time of 1:54.86 by Max Whitteredge of Spring Arbor University.
Pontillo is scheduled to compete in the finals today at 11:45 a.m.
The Phoenix also sent Sibanda Dumoluhle to nationals in the 60m hurdles.
The sophomore finished in 11th with a time of 8.24.
Dumoluhe was less than one-tenth of a second away from qualifying for the finals.
