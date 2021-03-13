Porter’s basket propels Lebanon to state semis

Basket with 3.5 seconds left tops Bradley Central
MURFREESBORO — William Porter was a three-year starter at point guard for Hester Gibbs’ Lebanon Blue Devils in 1980-83.
But for all of his accomplishments, his biggest contribution to LHS basketball may be as father to the Devilettes’ current point guard, Addie Grace Porter.
Wearing her dad’s No. 21, Addie Grace has been writing her name in pencil as one of LHS’ best-ever players the last couple of years. She traced her name in ink Thursday with her 12-foot basket with 3.5 seconds left to lift Lebanon past Bradley Central, 36-35, and into the state semifinals at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
Trailing by one coming out of a timeout with 16.5 seconds left, Porter’s shot on a drive was blocked out of bounds, still Lebanon ball with 10.9 ticks left. Her next shot, just left of the lane, swished through, prompting the portion of Blue Devil Nation which has mastered gofan.co to get inside the Monte Hale/Jimmy Earle Arena to erupt in joy.
Following an exchange of timeouts and a desperation halfcourt heave by Bradley which bounced harmlessly off the top of the glass, Lebanon was back in the semifinals for the second straight season with a 29-4 record.
“We had drawn up a play … designed to get either a layup or a pullup or something,” said Porter, who, unbeknownst to the reporters covering the press conference, accepted a prom invitation on the floor from LHS hockey player Linden Palmer (who had a sign in the student section of the end zone seating area) moments after the final horn. “I didn’t know. Just when I let it go, I didn’t know it was in until it was in.
“I’m glad it went in.”
“We felt we might be able to get an iso,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We knew they were going to come after her. They had been hounding her the whole game and did a great job with that. She was under fire for 32 minutes, one person, two people, whatever. She was forcing a little bit early.
“Right there at the end, Addie Porter, she’s our horse. We’re going to come to the dance with who brought us. I can’t say enough about her and our team. Whether she made or missed it, you can’t be afraid to be in that moment. As long as you’re not afraid to be in that moment, we can live with the result. This is a testament to her and our team, to how hard we worked. We’ve very easily could have folded when Bradley took that lead. But our kids are resilient and I couldn’t be any prouder than what I am.”
The rubber match of three straight semifinal matchups between state tournament rivals from the game’s 6-on-6 halfcourt era, the Lady Bears led 7-5 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. Lebanon scored the last seven points of a 9-2 second period to open a 14-9 halftime lead.
Two free throws by Terri Reynolds opened a 16-9 lead before the Lady Bears found their offense to go in front 20-16 in an 11-0 run. Finley Tomlin stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer and Porter drove for a layup to put Lebanon back in front 21-20.
Two free throws by Anna Muhonen swung the lead back to Bradley 22-21 going into the fourth quarter.
The final eight minutes featured heart-stopping suspense as the teams exchanged leads with every score for the first five minutes of the final period. Porter’s 17-footer from the key put Lebanon in front 27-26 and her long pass to Reynolds for a breakaway layup opened a 29-26 margin. She then hit 1 of 2 free throws (the only miss between the teams who combined to go 23-of-24 for the afternoon) for a four-point margin.
That wasn’t enough to finish off Class AAA’s most recently crowned champions (who were dethroned last year just 24 hours before the remainder of the tournament was suspended and eventually canceled by the budding pandemic). Porter fouled Jamia Williams after a steal with Williams sinking both free throws for a 33-32 Lady Bear lead with 48.8 seconds left.
It was Porter’s turn to drive and get fouled by Muhonen, which finished the Bradley post for the day with her fifth. She dropped in two from the stripe, including one which made a tour around the iron before falling through, for a 34-33 Lebanon edge with 37.4 seconds left.
Needing a stop to seal the deal, instead the Devilettes allowed Karsee Weber to get open under the basket for a go-ahead layup with 22 ticks remaining.
Porter put in nine of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter while also grabbing a game-best eight rebounds.
Reynolds sank all six from the line on her way to eight while Tomlin tossed in six on two triples and Avery Harris and Meioshe Mason four each as the Devilettes dropped in just 23.3% of their shots from the floor.
Kelsey Carman also connected on all six of her shots from the line as she led the Lady Bears with 13 points as Bradley shot 26.8% from the stripe in finishing a 27-2 campaign.
With such cold shooting between defensive-oriented programs, Lebanon controlled the boards 36-25 and overcame 14 turnovers to Bradley’s 10.
“We (Barrett and Bradley coach Jason Reuter) both agreed (before the game) we’re going to take away the other’s strengths,” Barrett said. “That’s two great defensive basketball teams. Not good, great. Physical, fundamental defensively. We take a lot of pride in our defense and they do, too, because defense always travels… We outrebounded them 36-25 and that’s been a staple for us pretty much all year. I would say probably even the last three years, you could count a handful of times where we’ve been outrebounded. That’s something we’ve always hung our hat on. We just let the shots take care of themselves. We just got to make them when we got to make them.”
Lebanon returned to Murphy Center last night to take on Hardin County in the semifinals. The winner will be back at 7 tonight for the championship against either Maryville or hometown favorite Blackman. Tickets to Friday’s game on gofan.co were sold out within four minutes of being made available to the public yesterday morning.
William Porter, who went on to play at Cumberland Junior College and assisted baseball coaching legend Woody Hunt as an undergraduate in that sport before a long career as the Lebanon Parks and Recreation director, never played in the state tournament. He did play the Region 4-AAA tournament in Murphy Center, ending his high school career there just like his daughter’s will, either last night or tonight. Her’s will (or did) end with the entire state watching. She said her dad talks about his playing day.
“Not too much. He’s always talking about something,” said Porter, whose game features the same grit and tenacity her dad displayed 40 years ago. “I’ve always looked up to my dad a lot … trying to be like him every day.”
Barrett rotates players in and out at four positions. In three state tournament games, Porter has never left the floor.
“She’ll play through anything,” Barrett said. “Her effort will never waver… The stuff she can’t control, she doesn’t worry about. That’s what we build our program on. You control what you can control. You can give your very best effort, no matter how fatigued you are. It may not be your ultimate performance, but you can still give your very best effort at that point and at that time.”
This time is 50 years (the anniversary date is next Saturday) since Brenda Arnold, Pam Donald, Lynn Rousseau, Sheree McCathern, Gail Barnes, Sherry Lowe, coach Campbell Brandon and the rest of the 1971 Devilettes brought home Wilson County’s first TSSAA championship with a 56-52 win over Jackson Central-Merry at the old Jackson Arena.
“Fifty years on the dot,” said Barrett, who won a state championship as Riverdale’s coach in 2013. “We have to focus on what we can control. What we can control is how we recover and getting ready for tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.