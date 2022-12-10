It just doesn’t snow in these parts like it once did.

When I was a boy attending school in Smith County, we could look forward to two or three big snows every winter. I say big in the sense that they were big snowfalls for our region of the world, usually 4-6 inches in accumulation. Students could count on missing at least 10 days of school due to snow.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

