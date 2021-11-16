As we venture into November, now is the time when our stores will be filled with all types of holiday plants. One of these will include the Amaryllis.
They are one of my favorite holiday bulbs, and they will generally be sold by the bulb. These need to be potted up, and you’ll have blooms in approximately 4-5 weeks depending on how well they’re taken care of.
One of the unique traits of these plants is that they bloom on a leafless stalk. After they have flowered, they will then send out leaves to store energy for next year’s blooms.
When you first purchase an Amaryllis bulb, be sure to select a healthy and firm bulb. If the bulb is soft or smells of rot, then, you shouldn’t purchase it. Only select those that are without any growth and are firm.
Amaryllis only need a 6-inch pot because they prefer smaller pots as opposed to larger ones. Most people will purchase Terra Cotta pots for their Amaryllis.
Fill the pot partially with soil and place the bulb in the center of the container. After you have placed the bulb in the center, fill in the sides with soil, but be sure to leave the neck of the bulb exposed. You want the bulb to sit slightly out of the container.
After a few weeks, you will be rewarded with huge flowers that will demand your attention. After they have flowered and the flowering stalk is yellow, then, the leaves will start emerging. Cut the yellowing flower stalk and allow the leaves to grow and keep watering normally. You can use a gentle, houseplant, all-purpose fertilizer to help ensure healthy root and leaf growth.
During the summer, you can place the pot with the leaves in a sunny location to allow them to continue growing and conserving energy. Most people will stop watering a few months before they want them to bloom again. That will help control the bloom period and send the plant into dormancy.
Leave it alone in a dark area for a couple of months until you are ready for it again. After a couple of months, begin watering it again, and it will reward you with your large, open flowers again. The flowers will normally pop back out after 4-5 weeks from when you begin watering them again.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.