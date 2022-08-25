What was once the old Toshiba plant in Lebanon will now be the U.S. base for a global leader in the electric-vehicle industry.

Representatives from the Australia-based company Tritium were in Lebanon on Tuesday, commemorating their establishment of a North American foothold in an industry charging full steam ahead. Tritium is a designer and manufacturer of power-electronic systems and fast chargers for electric-vehicle (EV) batteries.

