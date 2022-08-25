What was once the old Toshiba plant in Lebanon will now be the U.S. base for a global leader in the electric-vehicle industry.
Representatives from the Australia-based company Tritium were in Lebanon on Tuesday, commemorating their establishment of a North American foothold in an industry charging full steam ahead. Tritium is a designer and manufacturer of power-electronic systems and fast chargers for electric-vehicle (EV) batteries.
Figures provided by the company indicate that the Lebanon manufacturing facility would include up to six production lines and employ 500 people over the next five years. Initially, the plant will produce more than 10,000 DC fast charger units per year, potentially producing approximately 30,000 units per year at peak capacity.
According to Tritium officials at the grand opening, a current push for innovation in the electric-vehicle industry is conducive to their mission and vision.
“Our mission is to electrify transportation,” said Jane Hunter, Tritium’s chief executive officer. “Our vision is fast charging everywhere. We have been very lucky with that vision, which aligns with the president’s and his administration’s vision. They set out to do two important things … first, to electrify the highway network, which is the lifeblood of trade and transport across the U.S. Secondly, a huge piece of these new industries is going to lead and support this technology.”
Staying out in front means staying competitive in the emerging market.
“Gas pumps will become obsolete, so the winners in this transition will be those countries designing and building the best electric cars, and electric trucks, the best rechargeable batteries, and where Tritium comes into play, the best EV chargers,” Hunter said.
As the CEO puts it, the drive to build in the U.S. will have the benefit of keeping jobs at home.
“The U.S. has passed laws that dedicate billions of dollars toward climate-change investments working hand-in-hand with pro-American legislation that draws foreign business from offshore to onshore and helps keep businesses here instead of going off to cheap labor markets,” Hunter said.
Hunter also pointed out that making chargers in the U.S. reduces the likelihood of supply-chain disruptions and shipping delays.
The CEO acknowledged that climate change can be a polarizing political discussion but shouldn’t be a polarizing economic one.
“Climate change can be very divisive, but from an economic perspective, the technology transition has happened, “ Hunter said. “It’s here. The choice has been made, and America has made a very smart decision to be a powerhouse in this new economy.”
One Tritium official pointed to legislative elements that are impacting electric-vehicle sales.
“The Inflation Reduction Act that was passed the other day features the EV tax credits, which will really encourage take-off of electric vehicles,” said David Toomey, Tritium’s executive director and chief growth officer.
Tritium’s advanced D.C. fast chargers are compatible with all-electric vehicles and are expected to fulfill requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides $370 billion for climate-change initiatives to help reduce carbon emissions by approximately 40% over the next eight years.
Given the push, Toomey sees the future with U.S. policy as ripe for progress in Tritium’s field.
“There was a very interesting provision that over time, 40% of the critical minerals that go in electric vehicles will be from U.S. or free-trade partners,” Toomey said. “(Those) will principally be Canada and Australia, another example of how the U.S. and Australia are working together at the frontier of innovation.”
Hunter added, “We have seen the tipping point (for electric vehicle sales) reached in 2020. It went right over the top. Since then, momentum has been absolutely huge.”
That momentum will likely only continue.
“As many as 35 million electric vehicles are expected to be in use by 2030, and those vehicles will require more powerful and convenient charging infrastructure,” Hunter said. “Americans will rely on it to get to work, to school, to doctor’s appointments, and more. It needs to be reliable, and it needs to be able to grow to meet their needs.”
Tritium’s opening of the Lebanon facility was announced in February. The scaling and design component of the project made such a short timetable possible.
“Like our products, we’ve designed our manufacturing process to be modular and scalable,” said Glen Casey, Tritium’s chief operating officer. “This design allowed us to bring the Tennessee factory online in five months, which is one of the fastest setup times I’ve experienced in my career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.