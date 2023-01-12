NEWS 1 PHOTO

Buffalo Bills fans and community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 3 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin collapsed one day earlier while going into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the team’s National Football League contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game.

All 32 NFL teams included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital. Experts on religion and sports say prayer is a common response to health scares. It was amplified in this case by social media and the high-profile “Monday Night Football” game.

