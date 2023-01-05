No matter how much training an officer has, nothing can truly prepare them to be faced with an active shooter situation.
“If I’ve said this once, then I’ve said it a hundred times,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “You can train every single day over it. You can prepare your school staff through lockdown drills and everything else, but you cannot fully prevent a situation from happening. All we can do is put ourselves in the best possible situation to prevent something like this from happening.”
During the first week of their 10-week long Field Training Officers Program, six recent graduates from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy underwent active shooter training inside Carroll-Oakland Elementary School.
Moore said that training — both psychological and physical — is extremely important in the case of an incident like an active shooter.
“You have to do everything that you can to not get tunnel vision,” Moore said. “You have to be able to think clearly.”
Since the Columbine High School incident took place on April 20, 1999, law enforcement strategies to respond to active shooter situations have changed dramatically.
“Now, law enforcement agencies continue to train to provide the quickest and most efficient response possible,” Moore said. “Originally, first responders were neither encouraged nor advised to take any capital action without first waiting on their special response team to arrive.”
The problem with that was it could take a long time to assemble and brief those teams.
“By the time they’d grab their gear and meet, precious lives are being lost,” Moore said. “In these situations, every single second matters.”
In addition to the training of other law enforcement officers like the ones that just graduated from the academy, school resource officers are now trained to immediately take action during an active shooter event.
“Anybody that’s out there, should something like this arise, are trained to immediately respond to that location,” Moore said. “That’s really what’s changed over the last 25 years or so.”
Moore has been involved with the SRO division for more than 21 years, and when he first started, SROs were to take cover and wait until back up arrives.
“The problem I had with that is (that) you’re sworn to protect and serve, and if I had an immediate threat in my school, it’s my duty to immediately take action,” Moore said. “That’s what we see now.”
With the resources and training available in the county, Moore said that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is confident that they’d be able to subdue a threat as quickly as possible.
“We’re so fortunate to have strong partnerships with local law enforcement in helping to keep our schools safe,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “Any one of them would tell you that school safety never takes a vacation and that training and reviews of safety plans are done year-round. Their strong commitment to safety is appreciated so much.”
Wilson County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Matt Bush said that they base a lot of their training structure off of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training out of Texas State University.
“Most law enforcement officers, especially ones in training, have never really responded to an actual active shooter situation,” Bush said. ”They do a very good job at simulating and mimicking the effects and the stress that it will have on you.”
One of the main things that the training teaches officers is that their sole purpose while responding to an active shooter situation is to identify the threat, how many shooters there are and where they’re located, then to neutralize the threat.
“That’s your main priority,” Bush said. “One of the biggest things to get over is that there’s going to be victims involved. As a law enforcement officer, you have to look at it as, ‘I have to stop the threat before I can provide any medical care, because once I stop to do anything, the killing and the shooting is still happening.’ ”
Active shooter training prepares officers for situations that could occur anywhere, not just on school grounds.
“We always want to think that an active shooter happens inside a school, but that’s not always the case,” Bush said. “We’ve seen in the past that it can happen in a lot of different places.”
