SHOOTER TRAINING 1

During the first week of their Field Training Officers Program, recent graduates from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy underwent active shooter training inside Carroll-Oakland Elementary School through the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Participating officers included (from left) Trent Mitchell, Ashlyn Varvel, and Sam Burton.

 Submitted

No matter how much training an officer has, nothing can truly prepare them to be faced with an active shooter situation.

“If I’ve said this once, then I’ve said it a hundred times,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “You can train every single day over it. You can prepare your school staff through lockdown drills and everything else, but you cannot fully prevent a situation from happening. All we can do is put ourselves in the best possible situation to prevent something like this from happening.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.