LSSD Meeting 1

Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto (right) shared the four goals that the district has for the upcoming year that will be included in the strategic plan that board members, including Joel Thacker, will be voting on at the board meeting in June.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing has finally come to a close for 2023, and the Lebanon Special School District is preparing for the effects that Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law will have on its students.

“Right now, instructional teams are working to prepare for the third-grade retention law,” LSSD Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said. “We’ve met with principals to set up dates for retake tests for any third-grade reading student that has scored below proficient.”

