Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing has finally come to a close for 2023, and the Lebanon Special School District is preparing for the effects that Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law will have on its students.
“Right now, instructional teams are working to prepare for the third-grade retention law,” LSSD Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said. “We’ve met with principals to set up dates for retake tests for any third-grade reading student that has scored below proficient.”
The new third-grade retention law that went into effect for the current school year requires all third-grade students to earn an “on-track” or “mastered” score on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of their annual TCAP test. If they receive a score of “below proficient” or “approaching proficient,” the student may be retained in the third grade.
The first round of scores is expected to be released on May 19 and will let students know if they achieved the required scores or not. Final scores will be released on May 26 and will let students know if they are “below proficient” or “approaching proficient.”
Once the scores are received, any student who has scored “below proficient” or “approaching proficient” has three options. The student can retake the test and achieve the required score in ELA. The student can attend summer and show growth on the post test administered at the end of the program, or the student can be assigned a tutor through the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) for the upcoming school year.
Parents also have the option to appeal their students TCAP test scores.
“We’ve been working with our principals,” Sampson said. “Everybody has their game-plan set. We’ve set our dates for the retakes. We’re also going to set up stations at Coles Ferry Elementary during the summer school sessions starting May 30, where parents can come and appeal if they want to appeal their student’s score (for ‘approaching proficient students’). We’ll also have stations where students can come in and retake the third-grade test.”
If parents appeal, their student who scored “approaching proficient” on their TCAP reading test could still be promoted to the forth grade based on their universal screener test scores.
“For the universal screener, we use DIBELS eighth edition, and it’s a reading screener that looks at reading skill,” Sampson said. “The teachers give that (screener) to K-3 (kindergarten through third-grade) students, but the third-grade screener that they did last week will be used as a determining factor for if they (scored) ‘approaching.’ If they are appealing, we’ll look at that score.”
The screeners are one-on-one and are done three times a year.
“They go through their reading and their fluency, so it’s really a great indicator of if a child can read,” Sampson said.
The district continues to prepare for when it receives the students’ TCAP test scores.
“To know this late in the game (about the law) and students not getting their test scores until after school is out, it makes it very difficult for families to plan,” Sampson said. “We want to support our families, and we can’t tell them right now for sure, and that’s hard.”
Goals for the year
LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto presented what he called the final rough draft of the district’s strategic plan at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“We’ve got four goals for this year,” Hutto said. “We’ve got achievement and growth as goal one. Student support and safety is goal two. Recruit, retain and cultivate high-quality employees is goal three, and ensure resource responsibility is goal four.”
Hutto asked the school board to look over the goals and the strategic plan so that they could vote on it during their upcoming board meeting on June 19.
