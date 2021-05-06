COLUMBIA, Ky. — Former Watertown High star Seth Price of the Lindsey Wilson College baseball team was named to the Mid-South Conference Champion of Character team, officials at the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Cumberland’s Corey Perkins was also named to the team.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport.
The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Price is batting .325 with four home runs and 30 RBI this spring for the Blue Raiders, who beat Shawnee State 2-1 in the Opening Round and will take on Bethel today as the conference tournament continues in Bowling Green.
