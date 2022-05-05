Several Wilson County Commission seats were essentially settled on Tuesday night during the primary elections. A few incumbents faced off against challengers, while many ran unopposed.
In district 1, incumbent Robert Fields fended off a challenge from former Wilson County Schools Board of Education member Wayne McNeese. Fields won with 213 votes to McNeese’s 122.
“I feel relieved,” Fields said on Wednesday. “I am a little disappointed in the voter turnout. With over 9,000 registered voters in district 1, only 300 turned out to vote in the primary.”
Fields indicated a desire to meet future challenges head on.
“With growth comes challenges,” Fields said. “We are going to have to make some tough decisions. Some aren’t going to be popular, but we have to do what is best for all 25 districts. I look forward to the challenge.”
Fields will still have to face independent candidate Michelle Newton in the general election.
In districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, incumbents Rick Brown, Bobby Franklin, Chad Barnard and Jerry McFarland, respectively, faced no primary challenger.
In district 6, newcomer Beth Bowman ran unopposed. She will fill the seat being vacated by outgoing county commissioner Kenny Reich. She will now face Kevin Graves, an independent, in the general election.
On Wednesday, Bowman called the experience “humbling.”
“Each person who voted placed their trust in me to represent their voice as county commissioner, and I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” Bowman said. “Thank you to each person who voted. As we approach the general election in August, I look forward to continuing to listen and learn what is important to you as we work together for Wilson County.”
In district 7, incumbent Terry Scruggs ran unopposed.
District 8 saw a showdown between incumbent Kevin Costley and Frank Bush. Costley defeated Bush, 252-198, in one of the closer commissioner races of the night.
District 9 voters had three Republican candidates to choose from to square off against incumbent Sara Patton, who is running as an independent along with Luke McPeak. Blake Hall captured 269 votes in the primary election, with Jason Moore securing 151 and Barney Smith, Jr., receiving 92.
“My first reaction was a lot of relief,” Hall said. “My next step right now is to get back on the campaign trail and start meeting more people and talking to as many people as I can. My message is, if you want a conservative Republican, who is dedicated to serving the people of Wilson County, vote for Blake Hall.”
In district 10, the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, defeated incumbent Dan Walker. Chandler received 432 votes to Walker’s 144.
“I want to thank everyone who believes in me to become the next district 10 county commissioner as I received 75% of the vote,” Chandler said on Facebook. “I’m ready to get to work, and I will work hard to live up to your expectations and represent this District well while putting our community first for a stronger Mt. Juliet and Wilson County.
“I jumped into this effort because I saw and continue to see how quickly public safety professionals and educators are leaving this county for higher-paying jobs elsewhere. Our county is having difficulty staffing our classrooms, ambulances, fire trucks, public safety, and law enforcement operations. Unfortunately, this county pays such low wages, so they have to seek opportunities elsewhere — especially when the other opportunities elsewhere pay so much more.”
Wilson County Commissioner John Gentry ran unopposed for the Republican nomination in district 11.
District 12 featured a race between Haskell Evans and Menda McCall Holmes. Evans secured the victory with 341 votes to Holmes’ 150.
“Thank you all for your support, encouragement, help, well wishes, and your votes,” Evans said on Facebook. “I appreciate everyone’s confidence in me, and I will do my best to represent our district to the betterment of everyone. There’s still one more election, coming up in August, and I’d appreciate your vote one more time to make it official. Thank you all.”
In district 13, the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency’s fire chief, Jeremy Hobbs, defeated Aaron Shane, 388-263.
On Wednesday, Hobbs indicated that he has enjoyed serving the people of Wilson County and will now be doing it as an elected official.
“I have grown up in my district and lived here most of my life,” Hobbs said. “The people are family, and I care about them and their happiness. I want them taken care of and looked after. I will continue to serve the people, that’s what it’s about and always will be with me in office. I would like to thank district 13 for electing me and allowing me to serve them as a commissioner.”
Hobbs commended his predecessor, Sonja Robinson, saying that she did an excellent job that he hopes to continue.
Incumbent Tommy Jones secured the Republican nomination for district 14.
In district 15, Kevin Mack won the Republican nomination and will now square off against the incumbent, independent Chris Dowell, in the general election in August.
Incumbent Diane Weathers received the Republican nomination for district 16 after running unopposed.
In district 17, the incumbent, Rusty Keith, defeated a challenge from Robert Pelt by a vote total of 517-179.
On Wednesday, Keith said that he was humbled for the voters bid of confidence.
“The faith they showed in me last night goes to show that hard work pays off,” Keith said. “I could not have done it without their votes and their support, so all the credit goes to them.”
Keith indicated a desire to continue exploring how to improve the infrastructure in place across Wilson County and to ensure that it keeps up with the growth.
In district 18, Terri Nicholson, a Republican, secured the right to challenge the incumbent, Lauren Breeze, an independent, in the general election.
Incumbent William Glover secured district 19 with 457 votes. In district 20, Glenn Denton ran unopposed in the primary for the seat that Annette Stafford is vacating.
No candidates ran in district 21. The race will be decided in August between independent candidates, incumbent Mike Kurtz and his challenger, Reese McDowell.
Incumbent Wendell Marlowe captured district 22. He will face a challenge from Matt Wilson in the general election.
In district 23, Jeremy Reich defeated Mark Young, for the right to represent the seat being vacated by outgoing Wilson County commissioner Sue Vanatta.
“I am looking forward to my four years of service,” Reich said. “I am thankful to the people who voted for me and for all the people in my district. It shows our district votes better than any district in the county, and as long as we keep that up, we’ll keep the right people in office.
“One thing I definitely want to do is to make sure our county employees are taken care of. They are the heart and soul of our county, and that needs to come first.”
Danny Clark won the race for district 24 against John Benedict, in a bid to replace outgoing Wilson County commissioner Joy Bishop.
“Well folks…it looks like we made it,” Clark said on Facebook. “I just want to thank everyone who supported me, voted for me, and worked the polls on my behalf. You guys really made a difference and I intend to spend the next four years repaying you with smart decisions for all of Wilson County. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you Colton Shelby Young, Joshua England, Kyle Cravens, Laura Hicks, Aaron Hicks, and anyone else I may have missed.”
In district 25, incumbent Justin Smith ran unopposed.
