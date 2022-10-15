Houses in the Hill Street neighborhood of Lebanon tend to flood during heavy rainstorms, partly because of the current infrastructure that conveys water out of the area.
A possible new project that the city is exploring would help alleviate some of those drainage issues, and, in doing so, could lead to a new sidewalk on Hill Street.
Lebanon commissioned a study with Nashville-based engineering firm Neel-Schaffer to address residential complaints regarding drainage and flooding in the neighborhood along and around Hill Street.
Due to the infrastructure installation that such a project would require, the city is also exploring a future sidewalk component along the southern side of Hill Street. Currently, Hill Street has intermittent sidewalks but nothing contiguous from end to end.
On Thursday night, two engineers with the firm, Mike Phillips and Michael Cooper, presented the study’s findings during a Lebanon City Council work session.
The current system lacks sufficient capacity to safely convey a two-year, 24-hour storm event beneath roadways throughout the neighborhood. A two-year storm event represents a storm with a 50% chance of occurring during a given year, leaving residents in that area up to a coin toss.
Where Hill Street and Braden Avenue meet is the only intersection with a 10-year level of service. A 10-year storm has a 10% probability of occurring during a given year.
The engineers’ study evaluated four possible drainage improvement alternatives to accommodate the future sidewalk while providing a minimum 10-year storm capacity.
“The improvements would stretch east of North Castle Heights and run all the way along the south side of Hill Street to Greenwood,” Cooper said. “In order to get a 10-year level of service, we would have to replace the existing system out there now.”
To address drainage problems citywide, Lebanon has implemented a 10-year design standard for future development. The issue in that neighborhood is that many of the houses were built long before those standards were adopted.
“The homes were built before regulations and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) maps,” said Regina Santana, Lebanon’s lead engineer. “If they were built today, they wouldn’t have been built like they are.”
Among the proposed alternatives to the current system presented during the meeting, the engineers recommended one that would cost approximately $1,851,000.
That plan would see the construction of approximately .6 miles of new sidewalk along the south side of Hill Street, from North Castle Heights Avenue to North Greenwood Street. It also would replace two existing curb inlets and pipes under North Tarver Avenue and the existing line between North Tarver Avenue and Tarver Branch.
Another alternative that the engineers presented would match the same sidewalk construction as the one they recommended, except that it would replace existing roadside swales, inlets, driveway culverts and cross drains with a new closed storm sewer system.
Swales are shallow, broad, vegetated channels designed to store and convey runoff. Inlets collect excess stormwater from the street, transition the flow into storm drains, and can provide maintenance access to the storm drain system.
That project would cost approximately $1,747,000. The engineers determined that it would be feasible to implement that project but noted that it would not be as effective as the one they recommended.
In total, the engineers presented four concepts that they studied but determined two of those possible proposals to be unreasonable due to much higher costs that produced “negligible” differences in resulting drainage capability.
The next steps for the city pending approval would involve Neel-Schaffer completing design work. The engineers collected survey data for the Hill Street corridor during their study. However, detailed survey data for the improvement design along North Tarver Avenue would still need to be obtained.
The engineers at the work session indicated that the design schedule could take anywhere from 10 to 12 months. Possible conflicts with right-of-way and easements could take longer.
