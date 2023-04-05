Broadband internet access is coming to the rural parts of Wilson County.
Project Unite is a partnership between Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications with a goal of bringing high-speed internet access to under-connected areas across Middle Tennessee. The $13-million investment will bring access to fiber broadband to 11,000 homes this year.
“I really think it started with Middle Tennessee Electric,” William Bradford, the president and CEO of United Communications, said.
“They’ve been serving this area for 75 years. In the early days, what Middle Tennessee Electric was doing was bringing electric service to the areas that didn’t have it. It really started with a need assessment by Middle Tennessee Electric and their board. You wouldn’t think that so close to Nashville that there would be lots of areas that still lack access to broadband.”
With all the rural areas that Middle Tennessee Electric serves, president and chief executive officer Chris Jones knew that there would be a need for broadband even before the assessment began.
“We did surveys,” Jones said. “We gathered data so we had more specific knowledge about where the need was. There’s not a lot of dense areas that have a need, but there’s pockets that have the need. We’re focused on getting (broadband) everywhere.”
The partnership between electric and internet service providers is a key part of getting broadband internet access to the more rural areas of Wilson County.
“We know it is incredibly hard to build networks and make it very affordable in rural areas,” Bradford said. “That’s where partnerships come in. Middle Tennessee Electric and United have both served Middle Tennessee for 75 years and own a lot of infrastructure. We don’t want to build two networks in the rural areas. We want to build one smart network that’s going to bring broadband to our members and support smart grid infrastructure. If we can do all that at once, then, we can service everyone a lot faster.”
The fiber optics that will help provide broadband connectivity will also connect to the electric system.
“There’s a great electric benefit to having this one network,” Jones said. “It helps get broadband, and it helps us on the electric infrastructure side. Every dollar has a double return on investment.”
The project began a little more than two years ago with building fiber connections in the rural areas of Wilson County.
“We have to have the fiber highway system in the rural areas to serve the homes and the businesses, so Middle Tennessee Electric encouraged us to build this rural fiber backbone through the four corners of the county,” Bradford said.
