Broadband internet access is coming to the rural parts of Wilson County.

Project Unite is a partnership between Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications with a goal of bringing high-speed internet access to under-connected areas across Middle Tennessee. The $13-million investment will bring access to fiber broadband to 11,000 homes this year.

