Prospect, Inc. recently announced its partnership with Easter Seals Tennessee as the two organizations merged.
Both organizations provide services and programs for individuals living with disabilities in Tennessee. Their services, supports, and culture are almost identical. Therefore, the joint venture is intended to create a stronger agency that will continue to focus on the needs and efforts of all members.
In addition, the new partnership is expected to allow the venture to better position the joint organization for growth and expand additional local services within the industry’s changing environment.
For example, Easter Seals Tennessee recently launched a behavior health (applied behavior analysis) program in West Tennessee. With that expansion, Prospect will also begin offering much-needed behavioral health support to school-aged children in the Middle Tennessee community, allowing them to serve a population that had been missing within their service offerings.
Easter Seals Tennessee will be the legal name of the partnership. However, due to its reputation and recognition, the brand Prospect will remain for the near future within the community that has entrusted it for the past 55 years.
The current President and CEO of Easter Seals Tennessee, Tim Ryerson, will continue leading the entire organization. Andy White, the executive director of Prospect, will transfer a major part of his focus to the overall development, growth strategy and communications for the new partnership, along with a leading role in the new behavioral health program as the chief business development officer.
“We will still be serving the same members with the same staff,” White said. “The reputation and legacy of Prospect within Wilson County, as well as Smith and DeKalb counties, will continue to live on. We are very excited to be joining the Easter Seals Tennessee family. This partnership will provide so many more opportunities in the future to add services as well as to continue to offer the same exceptional care that our members have received for decades.
“I am thankful for the board of directors at Prospect, along with their decision and their support throughout this process. Easter Seals Tennessee and Prospect are better together and will move forward to create more possibilities for all abilities in communities throughout Tennessee.”
— Submitted
