The Watertown City Council approved funding for the Watertown Police Department to outfit its new police cars and purchase three automatic rifles on Wednesday night.
The rifles are a part of the department’s response to the Covenant School shooting on March 27. The department already owns two automatic rifles, and the cost of the additional firearms is $2,007.
“We don’t have 10 minutes,” Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Mike Henderlight said. “We don’t have 15. We’re there in less than a minute. We can’t sit in the parking lot. We’ve got to go in. We got to have the stuff (needed) to go in and meet force with force.”
The Watertown Police Department has participated in group meetings with county law enforcement officials and emergency management service officials. Following those meetings, the department is planning to begin having mandatory schools walk-throughs for its officers.
“The purpose of all this is to get them familiar with the schools and the layout,” Henderlight said. “You could look at a map all day and not figure it out when you get in there. My philosophy is if you’re going in every day, and walk down every hall, (it’ll help). It probably should have been that way from the start, but it will be that way going forward.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings agreed that regular walk-throughs of the schools were a good way for the department to build up a working knowledge of the buildings to prepare for an emergency.
“Our high school and our middle school are elevated to where you can see them from the road,” Jennings said. “When the county built the elementary school, I spoke against putting it down in that hole, because the back part of that school is not visible. Somebody could go in there and do some damage and not be seen by a passerby or somebody at a house there (nearby).
“I think it’s a great idea to do (walk-throughs).”
The Watertown police officers doing regular visits with the schools should also increase the trust that students have
“I think learning the layout of the buildings also gives our officers an opportunity to build a rapport with the kids,” councilman Steve Casey said. “There’s a mentality with the younger generations that the police are the bad guys. This is a way to build a rapport with the community and with the younger generation that you’re here to help.”
The new guns will be equipped with standard steel sights and would utilize ammunition already purchased by the department. The police department has received a quote from Craig’s Firearms Supply.
“I would like to use some of the surplus money that we got for (selling) the three (old) police cars,” Henderlight said. “I would for the council to consider using some of that $10,000. We were allotted $20,000 to buy two used cars. We chose not to buy two. We bought one, and I would like to use some of that money and the surplus money to outfit the cars and buy some of the things that we need.”
The outfitting of the vehicles will include installing lights and sirens.
Watertown Public Library Branch Manager Pamela Wiggins also visited the city council meeting Wednesday night to spread the word about renovations that will close the library in mid-may.
Currently, the remodeling is expected to cause the library to be closed the second and third week in May.
“There are going to be quite a few changes, but they’re changes for the better,” Wiggins said. “We’ve been in that building for quite a few years, and it’s time to update it and make it better.”
