Cedars of Lebanon State Park will expand by 15 acres after TennGreen Land Conservancy acquired land that was adjacent to the park property.

The hope of expanding the borders of the park is to continue to protect endangered plant life, such as the leafy prairie clover, and to preserve the park’s limestone cedar glades.

