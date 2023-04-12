Cedars of Lebanon State Park will expand by 15 acres after TennGreen Land Conservancy acquired land that was adjacent to the park property.
The hope of expanding the borders of the park is to continue to protect endangered plant life, such as the leafy prairie clover, and to preserve the park’s limestone cedar glades.
TennGreen Land Conservancy is a non-profit land conservancy that acquires land across Tennessee.
“In the case of the Cedars of Lebanon, this acquisition was because the park has been seeing a lot of pressure from development,” TennGreen Land Conservancy Deputy Director Christie Henderson said. “We acquired the property, because it was listed for sale and was at risk of being acquired by someone who might develop it.”
The organization will hold the property until Tennessee State Parks is prepared to acquire it.
“There are a lot of important cedar glade species in the park that the park managers focus their work on, so protecting those areas is important,” Henderson said. “I’m kind of looking at this acquisition as a buffer for habitats on the park property.”
Currently, there aren’t any concrete plans for additional trails. The acquisition by TennGreen Land Conservancy will help protect the park from urban growth encroaching on rare ecosystems.
“Cedar glades are endemic, meaning that these types of species are primarily found in this area of Middle Tennessee,” Henderson said. “So, there’s really rare plant communities in Cedars of Lebanon State Park. The more that we can protect these rare communities, the better.”
This is the second piece of land acquired by TennGreen Land Conservancy for the purpose of protecting the rare plants and habitats found in Cedars of Lebanon State Park. The first was in 2021.
“Unfortunately, if you’ve been to Cedars of Lebanon and see a cedar glade, a lot of people who don’t know what they’re looking at would not think that it’s a rare and important ecosystem,” Henderson said. “It doesn’t look like a whole lot. It’s kind of rocky, and there’s not a lot of soil.”
While endangered plants don’t garner the same amount of interest and concern as endangered animals, some species of plants are in more danger of going extinct than people realize.
“The more that we can protect what is here on the planet, the better,” Henderson said. “We have no idea what other important aspects these plant communities and individual species could provide for us in the future. It’s really our job to keep as much biodiversity and unique aspects as we can.”
Over the past few years, TennGreen Land Conservancy has increased its focus on places like Cedars of Lebanon.
“We’re thrilled to be part of another expansion of Cedars of Lebanon,” Alice Hudson Pell, TennGreen Land Conservancy’s executive director said in a press release. “This is our second project in the area, and we hope there will be more to come. This acquisition represents a small but important property at high risk of development. As a nimble conservancy, we’re happy to acquire these lands for public enjoyment. I encourage others in the community to reach out if you’d like to work together or protect your land.”
