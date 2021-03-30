Providence United Methodist Church held off The Journey, 86-72, to take sole possession of first place in the Lebanon Church League after two weeks of play at Lebanon First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center.
Providence led by more than 20 points before The Journey’s hot shooting cut the margin to single digits with less than 10 minutes to play.
Big man Austin Brown led Providence with 27 points as they improved to 3-0 while Josh Brown scored 17 of his 23 in the second half for The Journey, which finished the day 2-1.
Because of an odd number of teams, one has to play two games each week. This time it was The Journey playing the double header and had to go to overtime to defeat defending champion Mt. Juliet Church of God 59-54 in its second game of the day.
Mt. Juliet pushed the tempo all game, led by point guard James Womack’s 21 points. Erik Reed’s 17 led The Journey, all after halftime.
Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church remained unbeaten, though a half-game back of Providence because of one fewer game played, with a 48-41 win over College Hills Church of Christ in a low-scoring game where neither team had reached 20 points by halftime. Keshawn Abston’s three 3-pointers helped Pickett Rucker hang on as he scored a game-high 17 points. Jordan Cheatham’s 15 points led College Hill’s balanced inside attack.
Bethlehem Church of Christ collected its first win of the season 80-44 over St. Frances Cabrini in a game featuring thin benches.
Both teams played zone defense as Bethlehem took a 26-19 lead into halftime. But with a second-half explosion, all six Bethlehem players scored at least nine points, led by Mark Sandoval’s 19. Josiah Smith led St. Frances with 20.STANDINGS
Providence UMC | 3-0
Pickett Rucker UMC | 2-0
The Journey | 2-1
Bethlehem Church of Christ | 1-1
Mt. Juliet Church of God | 0-2
College Hills Church of Christ | 0-2
St. Frances Cabrini | 0-2
