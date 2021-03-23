Providence United Methodist Church won a pair of games over previous league champions last Saturday as the Lebanon Church Basketball League tipped off its season at Lebanon First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
The league will donate $450 to a local charity chosen by the tournament champion at the end of the season.
Providence UMC 72, Bethlehem Church of Christ 48Providence defeated the 2019 champions behind 12 3-pointers. Austin Brown led Providence with 22 points while Mark Sandoval countered with 20 for Bethlehem.
Providence UMC 56, Mt. Juliet Church of God 51, OT
In its second game of the day, Providence overcame a slow start to defeat the 2020 champions. Mt. Juliet led by two at halftime before Brown scored 13 of his team-high 15 in the second half. MJ Church of God was led by its youth pastor, Zac Anderson, who scored 16 points.
The Journey 63, College Hills Church of Christ 55College Hills fed the post and finished at the rim to lead by 12 points at halftime and 19 during the second half. However, The Journey’s Josh Brown poured in five 3-pointers in the second half and his 17 points led the comeback victory. Griffin Creswell’s 14 led College Hills.
Pickett Rucker 66, St. Frances 51Pickett Rucker never trailed in this fast-paced game, leading by six points at halftime.
Keshawn Abston led Pickett Rucker with 20 points while Dalton Phillips had eight, including a pair of 3s, for St. Frances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.