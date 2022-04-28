The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Sandi Nixon, a fifth-grade teacher teacher at Lebanon’s Southside Elementary School …
Name … Sandi Nixon
School … Southside Elementary School
Age … 63
What grade/subject do you teach? Fifth-grade math ... this is a unique year in that we started as three, self-contained classrooms, teaching all subjects. When they searched for a replacement for a fifth-grade teacher, we became departmentalized.
How long have you been in education? 22 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 22 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I love to smock children’s clothing for my friends’ and daughters’ children.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Reading, sewing, and hiking
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Over the past several years, I’ve been honored to have the opportunity to teach the inclusion classes. I’ve learned so much from my students and peers during these classes.
How would you describe your teaching style? I love to create an energetic, growth-mindset classroom. I like to be as positive and upbeat as possible to keep the kids engaged in their learning.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? All the time ... I teach three classes of math, two regular education, and one inclusion. I am always reevaluating my methods. What works for one class doesn’t always work for another. I believe we are all individuals with unique abilities. It is my goal to reach students where they are and move them to where they should be. Consequently, I spend a lot of time outside of class on school.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? We are a family, and I know my school is there for me.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I want to make a difference in my student’s life.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing a student grow, and being able to watch their feeling of success is the most fulfilling for me.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Filling the needs of my students. They are rapidly changing and sometimes complex.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I have been very fortunate to have had amazing mentors throughout my adventure in teaching. The one teacher who made the impact was Mrs. (Linda) Davidson. I did my student teaching in her kindergarten classroom. She is generous with her time. Linda listened and offered advice as needed. She allowed me to experience teaching, to make mistakes, and to learn from the mistakes.She taught me to look at the whole child. Through her guidance, I learned the tools that I needed to become a good teacher.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you Miss Nixon ... I understand now.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered for having a classroom that was engaging and fun, serious when needed, and that I cared deeply for each of my students.
