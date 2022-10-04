Shorter days and colder temperatures can only mean one thing ... it’s time for fall.
A large tent guarded by Frankenstein’s Monster on North Cumberland Street in Lebanon has likely drawn passing motorists’ attention. It’s the first time that the fall vendors have a Halloween tent in that location, but the owners are no strangers to holiday cheer.
Tammy Walpole and her mother, Brenda Rahrer, run All About Holidays and Surefire Fireworks, so they can help with holiday needs, whether in the middle of the summer or approaching the new year.
They’ve also made a name for themselves, selling fireworks throughout Wilson County and beyond.
Their business has a brick-and-mortar store on Murfreesboro Road, but they also set up tents at certain times of the year, including Halloween.
“We have costumes, decorations, props, and scary stuff,” Walpole said. “We’ve got a dark room in the back so you can walk through and see how everything will look.”
The success of tent sales for fireworks prompted the business to do the same at other times of the year. While this is the first time they have had the fall tent set up on North Cumberland Street, they don’t expect it will be the last.
“We put up a fireworks tent on that lot, and we have a lot of people who have been coming up to our store for years and saying, ‘We wish you had something like this on the other side of town,’ ” Walpole said.
Walpole sources her pumpkins locally but admitted to having had a rough year in the fields.
“It was a tough season for pumpkins,” Walpole said. “It was kind of dry, and then, all of a sudden, we got 7-10 inches of rain within a couple of weeks there.”
As a result, Walpole has sourced many of her pumpkins from other farmers in the area.
As for the decorations, they range from real pumpkins to flower assortments to Halloween displays for mailboxes, doors and yards.
For the small-business owner, the fall season brings an all-hands-on-deck approach.
“My husband (Sam) goes out to the tent on the weekends and evenings,” Walpole said. “My son will go out in the mornings, so who will be out there just depends on what time you stop by.”
If one stops at the North Cumberland Street tent, there’s as good a chance they meet Sharon Crowe as well. She’s on-site and running the tent with her faithful sidekick, a dachshund named Romeo.
“I stay here on the property, and I run it,” Crowe said. “I open it and close it from daylight to dark.”
Crowe is camped out at the tent sale and will be at her post for the entirety of the month, except when she leaves to tackle laundry.
“We got anything and everything,” Crowe said. “Come out here and get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.