When the 2023 Wilson County Teacher of the Year was announced on Friday evening, Joan Oxley hadn’t expected to hear her name ring out from the speakers in Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel.
“I was shocked but honored,” Oxley said. “I didn’t really think that I would win. I work with some fantastic teachers in this county, and so, I was very shocked when they called my name.”
Oxley has been a teacher for 20 years. She’s spent the last four years of her career teaching eighth-grade social studies at Watertown Middle School.
“It’s nice to see that someone notices the work that me and other teachers put in,” Oxley said. “I got into teaching not for recognition, but to be with students and to help young people. To know that somebody notices it other than me and my students (is nice).”
Students found out that Oxley had won the award during Watertown Middle School’s morning announcements on Monday.
“They were very excited,” Oxley said. “They’ve been coming up and telling me congratulations.”
For Oxley, her teaching style is something that she’s constantly working on and adjusting to fit student needs.
“I reflect daily on my teaching and my teaching style and what worked (that day) and what didn’t work,” Oxley said. “I think one of the things that has helped me in my teaching career has been building relationships with my students and with their parents.”
Student relationships are of the highest priority.
“For me, my key goal is building relationships,” Oxley said. “I try my best to make sure every student knows that I see them. They are seen, and they’re valued and appreciated.”
Something that’s worked for Oxley in her classroom is letting her students be involved in teaching the day’s lesson.
“One of the things that I realized is that if I teach, if I do the lecturing, then, they’re not really getting it,” Oxley said. “I sit, and I make them read with a partner or look up something for their notes. Then, they can come up to the keyboard if I call their name to underline or do something like that. That has been very successful, having them engaged in the lesson instead of just sitting there taking notes from me.”
Since teaching at Tuckers Crossroads Elementary, West Wilson Middle School, Rock Springs Middle School and now Watertown Middle School, many of the highlights of Oxley’s career have been when students reach back out to her after graduation.
“Having them reach out to me on social media and ask me to be their friend even after they graduate high school, that means a lot to me,” Oxley said. “It means a lot that they still want to communicate with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.