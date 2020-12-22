Purple Tigers rally past short-handed Central

WATERTOWN — Neither team was at full strength, but Watertown closed out a 65-62 win over Wilson Central on the power play Saturday afternoon.
Only seven Wildcats were available for the game and three were fouled out, leaving just four on the floor for the final 25.6 seconds as Watertown rallied.
Gavin Clayborne connected on two free throws with 20.6 seconds left to put Watertown in front 63-62 and two more for insurance with 11.8 ticks as the Purple Tigers, playing for the first time in eight days since their first loss of the season, at DeKalb County, before having two rescheduled games canceled during the week due to COVID, improved to 7-1 going into a two-week Wilson County Schools-mandated break from competition.
Wilson Central, which was without leading scorer Adler Kerr (who injured his ankle last Tuesday against Station Camp) and several others who were also unavailable, overcame a 17-11 first-quarter deficit to lead 35-25 late in the second quarter. The Wildcats carried a 35-27 lead into halftime before the Purple Tigers trimmed the margin during the third quarter. Ian Fryer beat the third-quarter buzzer with a layup to bring Watertown within 45-41.
“Started out in the first quarter, played real well,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “Kind of got in a little bit of foul trouble in the second quarter. We tend to back off and not do some things as far as being reactive as we need to do. They came out in the second quarter and made some shots in the corner, burned us on a couple of plays underneath, just lapses on defenses. We came back in and talked about it at halftime. Where we changed from what we didn’t do Friday night (at DeKalb), we didn’t panic. At DeKalb we got down and we panicked. We didn’t do that tonight.”
“We were a little short-handed,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “We had our opportunities. Got to give them a lot of credit. They came down and shot some big layups there at the end because we didn’t want to guard anybody.
“Might have been the most fouls in a game I’ve ever seen. But a one- or a three-point game at the end, that’s typically not coming down on the officials. There are a lot of plays over the course of a game that can make a difference in that. We didn’t shoot free throws well down the stretch. We had a lot of opportunities to ice the game and didn’t take advantage of it. First time in my career I’ve finished a game with four players on the floor, and we were really close to going to three. Going into our bag of tricks, we really didn’t have any plays for four people. We were looking in the stands for people willing to come play for us. We’d have done eligibility on the spot.”
A three-pointer by Eli Scarlett midway through the fourth quarter pulled the Purple Tigers into a 52-52 tie. A driving layup by Clayborne put Watertown in front by two before a putback by Central center Damion Fayne knotted the score at 54-54. A two-handed tip-in by Fayne put Central back in front and a three-pointer by Sam Elrod made it 59-54 in favor of the visitors with 2:20 to play.
Central twice led by six but the fouls began piling up. Fayne fouled out with a minute to play Clayborne converted a transition layup into a three-point play as Dakota Boudacious fouled out with 32.1 seconds left, pulling the Purple Tigers within 62-21.
“They missed some free throws down the stretch and Gavin did a great job in the fourth quarter,” Bradshaw said. “Free throws were what was the difference in the ballgame.”
Scarlett sank four triples in leading Watertown with 23 points while Clayborne connected on all 12 of his free throws on his way to 18, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. Brayden Cousino collected nine points, Brady Raines six, Fryer five and Kier Priest four. Center Quanterrius Hughes-Malone missed the contest due to a death in the family.
Point guard Zack Markus keyed the ‘Cats second-quarter uprising with 12 of his team-high 21 points, including half of his four triples. Fayne finished with 16 while Riggan racked up 10, including a pair of threes. Hunter Scurlock, who transferred from Lebanon a year ago, became eligible Saturday, just in time to score nine. Elrod added two treys for his six as Central slipped to 4-6 going into the shutdown. The Wildcats learned Wednesday their Friday game with Gallatin was off due to COVID issues with the Green Wave, giving Central a District 9-AAA forfeit win and a 3-2 league mark going into the break.
“Definitely was something I had planned,” said Bradshaw, who saw the Watertown Christmas Tournament canceled due to the shutdown. “We definitely needed to play. We’re healthy. We haven’t been on corona shutdown or anything like that. We haven’t had any injuries.
“I gave the kids off this coming week, go have Christmas. We’ll come back in and kind of get it ramped up. I told them they’re sick of seeing me, I’m sick of seeing them. If we’re not going to play, we’ll take a week off and spend time with family.
“We’ll probably have six or seven practices before we get kicked off with January. That’s plenty.”
“We felt like the shutdown in the county was coming,” said Teeter, adding he planned to hold practice Monday. “We just really wanted an opportunity for those guys (three seniors) to play. Scurlock, this was his first varsity game in a Wilson Central uniform. We just felt like with him being a senior, we owed it to him to get him a game. We didn’t know we were going to be short-handed the way we were. We had a lot of things come up even after we scheduled the (Watertown) game for guys to not be here. At the end of the day, we felt we had to do what was right by the kids and give them a chance to play, especially when you don’t know what tomorrow looks like.
“We can get healthier over the break. I think Kerr can get back with us pretty soon.”
Teams are allowed to practice during the shutdown before being allowed to return to play Jan. 4. Both are scheduled to return to play Jan. 5 — Wilson Central at home against White County and Watertown at Red Boiling Springs.
Turner, Kring help Friendship hand FRA first loss
MURFREESBORO — Dillon Turner totaled 25 points and Cole Kring 20 Saturday afternoon as Friendship Christian handed Franklin Road Academy its first loss of the season 58-50 in the USN Classic at Middle Tennessee Christian.
Turner, a sophomore point guard, sank 13 of 16 free throws while Kring connected on three first-half 3-pointers as the Commanders climbed to 3-2 for the season.
Friendship held a 12-11 first-quarter edge as Kring collected nine points. He had eight in the second and Turner six as the Commanders opened a 30-17 halftime lead. Turner turned in seven points in the third as FCS took a 39-36 advantage into the fourth. Turner tossed in 8 of 9 free throws in the final stanza.
Colby Jones scored seven points, Casey Jones four in the fourth and Max Duckwiler two, also in the fourth.
R.J. Casey connected on four triples in leading FRA with 16 points while Levi Cox collected 10 as the Panthers slipped to 7-1.
Friendship is scheduled to return to action Dec. 29 when the Commanders host MTCS with a 5 p.m. girls’ start time.
Kring leads Commanders past Grace
MURFREESBORO — Three Commanders scored in double figures Friday as Friendship Christian outscored Grace Christian 60-54 in the transplanted University School of Nashville Classic at Middle Tennessee Christian.
The event was originally scheduled to be played at Donelson Christian, but was moved to MTCS due to more severe COVID restrictions imposed limiting the number of spectators allowed in Davidson County.
Cole Kring enjoyed a fast start with eight first-period points and finish with nine in the fourth to lead Friendship with 19 points. Colby Jones threw in 13 points and Dillon Turner 12. Dan Burgess knocked down nine points and Casey Jones seven as the Commanders climbed to 2-2 going into a scheduled Saturday matchup with Franklin Road Academy.
Friendship led 16-10 following the first quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 42-30 going into the fourth.
Will Beasley led Grace with 13, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
Cold-shooting Mt. Juliet beaten by Beech
HENDESONVILLE — Kristen Shaw scored 23 points last Friday night to lead Beech’s boys to a 45-27 triumph over a cold-shooting Mt. Juliet team.
The Buccaneers led 14-8 eight minutes in, 25-14 at halftime and 35-23 through three as Mt. Juliet fell to 5-8 for the season and 2-3 in District 9-AAA entering the two-week COVID shutdown imposed by Wilson County Schools.
Shaw sank three of his four three-pointers in the first half.
Jacob Burch led the Bears with seven points while Kyle Taylor scored six, Bodie Wells five, Daniel Beard three and Osize Daniyan, Carson Coleman and Johnny Pfefferle two each.
“(We) couldn’t throw it in the ocean from the shoreline,” said Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake, whose Golden Bears are scheduled to return to play Jan. 5 when the Golden Bears host new rival Green Hill for the first time.
Hawks edge Summit 54-53
SPRING HILL — Green Hill’s boys went into the Wilson County Schools-imposed holiday shutdown on a 54-53 high-note win at Summit last Saturday afternoon.
Riggs Abner’s two free throws with four seconds left built a 54-50 lead for the Hawks before Caleb Jolley’s three-pointer at the buzzer brought Summit to the final margin as Green Hill climbed to 4-4 going into the 2021 calendar year.
Summit led 13-12 following the first quarter and 24-21 at halftime before the teams entered the fourth even at 39-39.
Abner totaled 21 points and Jason Burch 17 for Green Hill. Mo Ruttlen added eight points, Garrett Brown four, Paxton Davidson a three-point play and Zach Blair two free throws.
Destin Wade scored 18 points and Jolley 11 for Summit.
Green Hill is scheduled to return to action Jan. 5 when the Hawks make their inaugural trip to crosstown rival Mt. Juliet.
Green Hill soars past Hendersonville
MT. JULIET — Mo Ruttlen’s 23 points powered Green Hill to a 76-46 hammering of Hendersonville last Friday.
Ruttlen’s total included a pair of three-pointers and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line during the second quarter. Riggs Abner added 18 points, Paxton Davidson 11, Blake Stacey and Jason Burch six each, Trent Thomas four, Zach Blair and Garrett Brown three apiece and Fred Dixon two.
A.J. Owens sank three triples and eight free throws to lead Hendersonville with 19.
Green Hill led 15-13 through one period before widening the margin to 34-20 by halftime and 54-33 going into the fourth as the Hawks improved to 3-4 for the season and 4-1 in District 9-AAA.
The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Summit on Saturday before a holiday shutdown imposed by Wilson County Schools on competition went into effect yesterday. They are scheduled to return to action Jan. 5 when they make their first-ever trip to crosstown rival Mt. Juliet.
