SMITHVILLE — On a hot and humid September night, Watertown won its second straight game last Friday, once again in dramatic fashion, coming back from 14 points down to beat Highway 70 rival DeKalb County 21-14.
All four of Watertown’s games so far have been decided by one score or less. The Purple Tigers have trailed in the second half of all four games but managed to battle and win three of them.
The Purple Tigers faced some adversity and overcame an uncharacteristic first half by the offense that saw the Purple Tigers run just 16 plays in the entire first half. DeKalb stacked the box and effectively took away the inside run all night.
“The first half wasn’t good at all.” said Webster. “Besides the first series of the second half, we played Purple Tiger football.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Purple Tigers found themselves down 14-0 in the second after back-to-back scores by DeKalb County. The Tigers’ first score was a 6-yard touchdown run by Nathaniel Crook. The second score was a quick strike 90-yard touchdown pass from DeKalb County Quarterback Axel Aldino to Desmond Nokes with 7:34 left before halftime.
Maybe that second score was the wakeup call. On their first play after that, Jordan Cason took a handoff 56 yards for a Purple Tiger touchdown. Dekalb County managed to block the extra point.
Aldino had 140 yards passing at the half. DeKalb almost had a third score in the second quarter but Purple Tiger cornerback Kai Halbert was able to get a hand on an Aldino pass and knock it away in the end zone, saving what would have been an 80-yard touchdown pass. Watertown had a nice drive going late in the second quarter that ended in a very questionable Cousino interception in the end zone. DeKalb took a knee and a 14-6 lead into halftime.
DeKalb took the second-half kickoff and stormed down the field before Brady Watts secured an interception inside the Purple Tiger 5-yard line.
“We really challenged our team at halftime,” Webster said. “They could have folded, but they didn’t. We found some runs that started working and we just kept running it.”
Those runs were to the outside, utilizing their quick and shifty runners. One of the heroes for Watertown was Jordan Cason, and Cason took Webster’s challenge to heart, running the ball and running it well. He rushed nine times for 134 yards and scored all three touchdowns for the Purple tigers, including a 3-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter, followed up by the successful two-point conversion run, and the 27-yard game winning touchdown run with just under eight minutes to play.
“We knew we would have to come out and fight in the second half and that’s what we did,” Webster said.
Overall, Watertown’s defense played well, giving up just a handful of big plays all night. Aldino was held to just one completion for 8 yards in the second half. Watertown forced three turnovers on downs in the game. DeKalb had a chance, late storming down the field after a big kickoff return. A key break pass break-up in the end zone for Kaden Seay with just over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter helped seal the victory for Watertown. The Purple Tigers got the ball back with two minutes to play and were able to run out the clock.
Watertown quarterback Brayden Cousino tallied just 113 all-purpose yards. That number could have been different as Cousino raced for a 79-yard touchdown score that was called back for holding late in the fourth quarter.
Watertown (3-1 overall, 1-0 Region 4-2A) will be back in region play and will host Cascade (1-2 overall, 0-1 in Region 4-2A) on Friday at Robinson Stadium. Cascade will bring some momentum coming off a 44-0 beatdown of Huntland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.