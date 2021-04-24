WATERTOWN — Watertown scored in five of the Purple Tigers’ six at-bats Thursday night in a 10-3 triumph over Creek Wood.
The Purple Tigers widened a 1-0 lead with four scores in the third.
Carter Brown doubled and had three of Watertown’s five hits. Alec Whitlock drove in three runs and Brandon Watts and Kendal Bayse two each. The Tigers drew eight walks and took advantage of three errors.
Gage Vastola struck out 10 in six innings for the win before Bayse punched out a pair in the seventh. Vastola allowed all four Creek Wood hits.
Kleinman drives in 5 in Saints’ 16-6 win over RaidersNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian answered a big McGavock inning with an even bigger one Thursday at Mel Brown Field.
After the Raiders got six runs in the first inning, the Saints scored 11 times in the fifth and added on from there in a 16-6 victory.
Batting in the No. 9 spot, Noah Kleinmann drove in five runs on a triple and single. Justin Matthews doubled twice and singled while Gavin Misuraca singled twice as each drove in three runs for Mt. Juliet Christian. Kam Curtis tripled as he and Russell Prater doubled as Curtis and Noah Klienmann each collected two hits.
Derrick Crouch drove in two runs as the Saints totaled 12 hits.
Matthews and Prater were roughed up by the Raiders in the first inning before Misuraca came on to establish order with 61/3 innings of one-hit scoreless relief which included 12 strikeouts. McGavock finished with five hits.
Mt. Juliet Christian will take on another Metro Nashville team, Hillsboro, at 2 p.m. today at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Stevens, Regen lead Bear offense from top of the lineupMT. JULIET — Seth Stevens drove in four runs on two doubles from the leadoff spot to lead Mt. Juliet past Hendersonville 12-2 Wednesday night.
No. 2 hitter Colton Regen also had two doubles, plus a single, and three RBI.
After spotting Hendersonville a run in the top of the first inning, Mt. Juliet got three in the bottom half on a single by Justin Lee and a walk to Bryce Holbrook.
Singles by Regen and Austin Hunley and one of Stevens’ two-run doubles helped fuel the Golden Bears’ six-run fifth inning which ended the game with the 10-run rule.
Hunley pitched the full five innings for the win, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out six.
Mt. Juliet finished with nine hits, including two by Lee.
