WATERTOWN — In a battle of Region 4 champions, Class 2A Watertown dominated 3A Upperman 27-6 in what ended as a wet Senior Night at Robinson Stadium last night.
The Purple Tigers, who haven’t lost since Week 2 and have only a trip to East Robertson next Friday before they will spend the playoffs on their home field, jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead. The teams waited out a one-hour lightning delay at intermission and played through a steady rain in the second half.
The first quarter was scoreless despite a Watertown drive which took the Tigers from their 20-yard line to the Upperman 1 before the Bees pulled off a goal-line stand.
But it did set up the game’s first score as Watertown got the ball back at the Upperman 33 despite losing a 38-yard punt return for a touchdown by Quanterrius Hughes-Malone to a blind-side block penalty.
Quarterback Brayden Cousino swung a pass to Hughes-Malone, who took it 10 yards down the left sideline for a 7-0 Watertown lead.
The Purple Tigers built on that momentum after Brady Watts intercepted a pass at midfield and dove to the Upperman 46. From there, Jordan Cason swept down the right sideline to double the lead.
Watertown took another punt, this time at the Upperman 21. Cousino lateraled to Isaac Finch, which drew in the right cornerback. Hughes-Malone got behind the defender and was side open for a 79-yard touchdown pass from Finch for a 21-0 lead going into halftime.
With a steady downpour in the second half, the Tigers’ only touchdown came when Cason eluded a defender in the backfield and hurdled over another near the goal line for a 1-yard score late in the third period.
Upperman, which fell to 6-3, averted a shutout with just over a minute to play when Daniel Metzgar caught Ty Dutchess’ high pass and raced down the left sideline.
Watertown’s kickoff at East Robertson will be at 7 p.m. next Friday.
