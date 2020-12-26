Purple Tigers take Region 4-2A honors

As might be expected for a region champion, Watertown racked up the honors in Region 4-2A football as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Running backs Jordan Carter and Jordan Cason, who also play defense, were named co-Most Valuable Player. Drew Creswell earned Offensive Lineman of the Year while quarterback Brayden Cousino and receiver Quanterrius Hughes-Malone shared Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Gavin Webster was named Coach of the Year and his assistants — Josh Hackett, Cody Evans, T.J. Hewitt, Clarence Jordan, Ben Silcox, Michael Welch, Cameron Jennings and Lucas Miller — were announced as Staff of the Year.
Purple Tigers named to the all-region team were Brandon Watts, Noah Clemmons, Brady Watts, Isaac Finch, Kelontae Chumley, Lance Fripp, Colten Behrandt and Carter Brown. Jaden Robertson, Gabe Boldin, Hayden Dicken and Bryan Sexton were honorable mention.
