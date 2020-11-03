HENDERSONVILLE — Watertown’s Braden Leffew won the Region 4-Small cross country championship last Thursday while leading the Purple Tigers to their first-ever team championship at Sanders Ferry Park.
Greer Davis placed third for the Tigers while Matthew Mckinley was fourth and Joe Brayden Roberts sixth.
All seven Purple Tiger runners will return to Sanders Ferry on Thursday for the state meet. The Small Class boys’ race will go off at 2:40 p.m.
Lebanon’s Aiden Britt, both Green Hill teams and Wilson Central’s girls will run in the Large Class meet earlier Thursday — the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:40.
Friendship Christian junior Hope Ilias will run in the girls’ Division II-A race at 2 p.m. Friday.
