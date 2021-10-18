October is the time to clean up the garden and prepare for the bounty next year. Now is the time for the cool-season vegetables to shine. All your warm-season vegetables are starting to diminish and will soon succumb to a frost.
Sanitation is the number one way to start preparing for less disease next year. Many of the fungi that we battle can overwinter in old stems, leaves and even fruit. If you have diseased vegetable remains, these don’t need to go into the compost. Compost can keep the fungi alive throughout the winter. These diseased remains can be put somewhere else on the property or disposed of completely.
Fruit diseases and other issues can remain on plant material. Apple scab overwinters on leaves on the ground. These leaves can be mowed up to help break them down or completely removed. You can also apply a light nitrogen fertilizer, and this will help speed up the process of the leaf matter breaking down.
Blueberries are generally easy to grow, but they have a few hiccups. Mummy berry is a fungus that will shrivel up the fruit and make it inedible. It’s becoming more and more common in Tennessee. This can overwinter on the diseased fruit, so it’s a good practice to pick off any diseased fruit from the plant or around the ground.
Fireblight affects apples and pears and will overwinter in stems that are affected. The first sign is a twisted stem that has turned black. If you see them still on the tree, cut the stem a few inches where the wood is healthy and completely dispose of the tree branch.
Grapes have one main fungus that I get the most calls on, and it is black rot. Fruit will look healthy on the top but will completely rot on the bottom. This fungus will overwinter on tendrils, stems and leaves. Some cultivars of grapes are resistant to black rot, but many of these need to be sprayed with a preventative fungicide throughout the summer.
There are some apple cultivars that are resistant to apple scab. These are the cultivars that we should be growing in Tennessee. Do your homework before you purchase any fruit because they are long-term investments if you select the correct cultivars.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
