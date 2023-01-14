Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest.

The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran stepped down as FedEx’s CEO last year, but remains its executive chairman. The billionaire rarely publicizes his and his family’s philanthropic donations, but agreed to speak about a recently-announced gift to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation that he and the foundation estimate could grow in value to $65 million over time.

