Designer, builder, and quarry operator Turn-Key Processing Solutions (TPS) is looking at a potential site for the proposed Hunters Point Quarry in Trousdale County, just off of Highway 231 near the Trousdale and Wilson County line in Castalian Springs.
“We design the facility, build the facility, and operate the facility,” Turn-Key Processing Solutions CEO John Cross said. “But there are a lot of things we have to do to make sure that this (project) is going to be feasible.”
TPS has been considering the quarry project and investigating its feasibility for approximately a year and a half.
“Because this is a very heavily-regulated industry, a lot of things (must first) be done through different agencies inside of Tennessee,” Cross said. “A while ago, we started our due diligence process. Some of these (due diligence items) have been completed already, and some of these things are still underway. It could take nine months to a year to get all those things done. Then, it could take another nine months to a year to build it.”
The proposed quarry property is a 147-acre plot of land that would be leased from a private owner, but many of the property’s neighbors are opposed to the operation.
“I am not for this quarry coming to Trousdale County,” said neighbor and Trousdale County resident Becky Johnson. “There are many obvious concerns to everybody, including the noise, the damage to our homes, and the property values decreasing.
“I spoke with a property assessor in Trousdale County. I asked how this would affect my property value. I (specifically) asked if it would decrease my property value, and he said, ‘There is no doubt.’ That’s a concern to many people.”
However, property value and potential damage to her home are not Johnson’s only concerns.
“I am a stay-at-home mom and a homeschool mom,” said Johnson. “I have three children — ages 7, 4, and 1. I homeschool, so I’m at home almost every single day, all day long. It (the quarry) being right in my backyard is, of course, a concern with the noise and feeling the explosions.
“The most important thing to me is there has been story, after story, after story that can be found on fly rock, which is rock that is just basically raining down out of the sky from the explosions,” Johnson said. “My backyard where my kids play to the main blasting site of the proposed quarry is less than 300 yards away.
“There was actually a story just a few days ago on NewsChannel 5 out of Hendersonville. It was from a construction site where they were blasting rock where many large-sized rocks went through the roofs of several homes and scattered throughout the neighborhood. There are other stories similar to that, many of which have caused fatalities, severed limbs, and many of those stories were of greater distance than my own backyard is from this blasting site.”
In response to neighbors’ concerns, TPS has committed to do the right thing concerning their neighbors.
“We pledge to utilize all the best practices and to do the right thing for the neighbors, said Cross. “We have to be very cautious. We are going to be part of the community. We will work with them and do the right thing.
“(One thing) we like to do is create a community council. We invite any of the neighbors that are close by to meet. In the beginning, we would invite them to meet once a month. As time goes on, we would meet quarterly because not so much is changing. Basically, what we like to do is seek their input, addressing questions or concerns they may have, and we’ll keep adjusting our operation to be a good neighbor.”
The quarry could have a positive economic impact on Trousdale County as millions of dollars will go back into the local economy, as well as tax dollars.
“The direct jobs that we have are about 20,” said Cross. “They are good-paying jobs. Our people usually make between $65,000 and $75,000 a year — all local people. These are good jobs that people want. They’re above sustainable. There are also about two-and-a-half times as many indirect jobs. We hire a lot of contractors and subs. We will always prioritize local contractors over outside ones. We’ll spend a lot of money in the community.”
With an estimated 30 to 50 years of limestone in the ground, this would be a long-term operation in Trousdale County, but to neighbors like Johnson, the economic impact is definitely not worth it.
“I went to the meeting yesterday,” said Johnson. “They (TPS) admitted that there will be hundreds of dump trucks loaded with rock that will be traveling on an already-busy Highway 231. They are going to add to that traffic with rock-filled dump trucks every single day.
“(On Highway 231), we have Kelly’s Berry Farm and a beautiful subdivision entrance coming into Trousdale County, and now, we’re going to have a rock quarry as the gateway to Trousdale County.”
