Kay Moore, 43, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in LaGuardo Cemetery will follow the service.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 10:13 am
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Quesete Kay Moore was born in Nashville to Viola Mai Johns and Ricky Moore, Sr.
After her military service, her favorite of many jobs was working security.
She loved her family and friends, and her dog, Halo.
She enjoyed long baths while reading a good book, music and horror movies.
She is survived by: her mother, Viola Goddard; brother, Ricky Moore, Jr.; many aunts and uncles; nephew, Jayden Moore; and close friends, Dawn Johnson, Sean Wright, Donna Tipton, David Tipton, John Ruane, Floyd Rogers; and the nursing staff at Summit Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by: her dad, Dwight Goddard; and
her grandparents, Theodore and Geraldean Johns, and Faye and Jack Goddard.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
